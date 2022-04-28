The Bombers lost to Esko 12-2 on Thursday, April 21 with a sparse three hits. The girls played on Esko’s heavy wet field and couldn’t manage a way to keep any momentum going with two runs on five base runners. Dana Buell was in right field and provided the only bright spot on an otherwise dreary day for the Bombers. Buell managed to get her glove high over the fence for a highlight reel type catch to steal a home run away from the Eskomos. She also got one of three hits in the game along with Lenorah Korpela and Lacie O’Leary. The Bombers next game will be Monday April 25 in Braham.
Barnum Softball Stumbles On First Game of Season
- by george castonguay star gazette
