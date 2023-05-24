The Barnum Bombers softball team held their final regular season game, as they hosted the Cromwell Cardinals. The Bombers were able to ride a hot start to the game, scoring nine runs in the first inning, to knock off the Cardinals by a score of 13 to 3 in five innings.

In the first inning, after loading the bases via a walk and two hit batters, senior first baseman Lenorah Korpela came up to the plate for the Bombers, and she delivered with an RBI single to give the home team their first run of the evening. Later on in the inning, freshman slugger Ava Nyquist delivered the highlight of the inning as she blasted a base-clearing three-RBI double that hit the outfield fence. After a flurry of Barnum baserunners touching home plate, Barnum led 9-0 after the first inning. 

