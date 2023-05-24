The Barnum Bombers softball team held their final regular season game, as they hosted the Cromwell Cardinals. The Bombers were able to ride a hot start to the game, scoring nine runs in the first inning, to knock off the Cardinals by a score of 13 to 3 in five innings.
In the first inning, after loading the bases via a walk and two hit batters, senior first baseman Lenorah Korpela came up to the plate for the Bombers, and she delivered with an RBI single to give the home team their first run of the evening. Later on in the inning, freshman slugger Ava Nyquist delivered the highlight of the inning as she blasted a base-clearing three-RBI double that hit the outfield fence. After a flurry of Barnum baserunners touching home plate, Barnum led 9-0 after the first inning.
Barnum’s right-handed hurler, Ali Collelo had another strong outing on the mound for the Bombers. The freshman pitcher struck out a total of 11 Cromwell batters across her five innings on the mound. The highlight of Cromwell’s offense came in the top of the third inning as they knocked out back-to-back homeruns, to chip away at Barnum’s lead. However, the Bombers were quick to respond as it was Korpela again, knocking in a pair of her teammates and Barnum retained their nine run advantage.
Reagen Warnygora, a junior second baseman for the Bombers, spoke of the team after their nice victory, heading into the playoffs. “We know we are a good team. We just need to bring the energy, work together and take care of business,” she stated.
Barnum went on to pick up their ninth victory of the season, giving them a final record of 9-8 heading into the postseason. The loss gives the Cardinals an overall record of 10-6. Barnum notched the no. 6 seed in the playoffs.
