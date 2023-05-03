In what has been a difficult spring for all spring sports teams across northern Minnesota, the Barnum softball team wound up hosting the Cook County Vikings for a Polar League matchup in Willow River, due to the Barnum field being unplayable. Barnum battled through the less than ideal weather to come out victorious by a score of 10 to 3.

Barnum’s freshman pitcher Ali Collelo got the offense started in this matchup with a leadoff single in the first inning, eventually being driven home by Dana Buell to give Barnum the 1-0 lead after the first inning. Collelo then returned to the mound in the second inning, in which she struck out the side in the top of the second. 

