In what has been a difficult spring for all spring sports teams across northern Minnesota, the Barnum softball team wound up hosting the Cook County Vikings for a Polar League matchup in Willow River, due to the Barnum field being unplayable. Barnum battled through the less than ideal weather to come out victorious by a score of 10 to 3.
Barnum’s freshman pitcher Ali Collelo got the offense started in this matchup with a leadoff single in the first inning, eventually being driven home by Dana Buell to give Barnum the 1-0 lead after the first inning. Collelo then returned to the mound in the second inning, in which she struck out the side in the top of the second.
Barnum opened the game up in the bottom of the third inning, as multiple Bombers put the ball in play which resulted in six runs in the inning. Key hits in this inning included singles from Ava Nyquist, Jacinda Wright and Kaitlyn Rudloff, and a two-RBI-double off the bat of Collelo that hit the fence in left field. The Vikings responded to the flurry of Bomber runs, pushing across a run of their own in the top of the fourth inning, amidst three more Collelo strikeouts.
The offense slowed down throughout the rest of the contest and Barnum coasted to the 10 to 3 victory. Collelo had an impressive outing on the mound, striking out 11 Cook County batters across the seven innings of work. But Collelo was not alone on the defensive end for the Bombers. In the final inning, Barnum showed off the defense behind their freshman right hander, as fellow freshman Nyquist made a nice throw to get an out from her third base position, and then MaKenna Nordstrom and Makayla Sheff each made a catch in foul territory to close out the game.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.