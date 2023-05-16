The Barnum Bombers baseball team hosted Cromwell on a beautiful spring evening at Robert Johnson Memorial Park, located in the heart of Barnum. 

After a rough start to the game that saw the visiting Cardinals jump out to a 5-2 lead, the Bomber’s offense got rolling and they left the field with a 12 - 6 victory.

