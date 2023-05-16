The Barnum Bombers baseball team hosted Cromwell on a beautiful spring evening at Robert Johnson Memorial Park, located in the heart of Barnum.
After a rough start to the game that saw the visiting Cardinals jump out to a 5-2 lead, the Bomber’s offense got rolling and they left the field with a 12 - 6 victory.
Barnum scored the game’s first two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but Cromwell answered with five runs of their own in the top of the third inning.
This meant Barnum was trailing 2-5, heading into the bottom half of the third, but a barrage of Barnum base hits flipped the script and the two teams left the third inning with a 10-5 Barnum advantage. This inning was highlighted by four doubles for the Bombers off the bats of Murray Salzer, Landen Oetterer, Eli Gilbertson and Owen Petersen.
Gilbertson, a sophomore right-hander for the Bombers, came in and pitched relief over the final four innings for the home team, giving up just one more Cardial run. Gilbertson tallied seven strikeouts across these four innings, while walking just one batter.
Despite the flurry of hits and runs in this game, the highlight of the evening belonged to the defensive side for the Bombers.
Senior Conner Wills, often used as a designated hitter for the Bombers, subbed in for Barnum in right field in the sixth inning. The upperclassman ended the Cardinals inning by making a diving catch with a fully extended arm in right field for the third out.
A trio of sophomores led the Bombers offense.
Gilbertson backed up his strong pitching performance by going three for three at the plate, with two doubles.
Oetterer, a sophomore outfielder, also provided two hits for the home team including a bomb-of-a-double to right center field. First baseman Bryce Ferguson also added two hits for Barnum.
Blomquist, Dahl and Johnson sparked the young Cardinal squad on offense, with all three players providing the team with two hits apiece.
The win for the Bombers bettered their record to five wins and two losses.
