The Bombers step up to the challenge to take on Chisholm with nice offensive plays and a disruptive defense.
The Barnum Bombers defeat the Chisholm Bluestreaks 50-6 at Barnum. Running back Caden Sheff is the first Bomber to hit paydirt with a powerful, tackle breaking run of 17 yards. Running back Gavin Anderson adds a two point run for the early 8-0 lead.
“ I am proud of our kid’s effort,” said Bob Minkkinen, head coach.
The Bombers defense stops the Bluestreaks and the offense goes back to work. It’s third and goal from Chisholm’s 12. Fullback Cole Laitinen takes the hand off and scores a touch down running through a gaping hole created by the offensive line, The Bombers first year kicker, Eoghan Heaslip, kicks the extra point increasing the lead to 15-0. In the second quarter, Chisholm moves the ball all the way to Barnum’s 20 but on fourth down Laitinen tackles the ball carrier short of the first down, turning the ball over to the Bombers.
Quarterback Hayden Charboneau goes to work hitting tight end Landen Oetterer on a 50 yard pass play to the Chisholm 17. Sheff then carries for 14 yards to the three. Laitinen scores a touch down behind the devastating blocks of guard Mark Hall and tackle Jacob Liimatainen. The extra point try failed leaving the score at 21-0.
Chisholm answered Barnum’s touchdown on their next possession with a 20 yard touchdown pass. Sheff intercepted the extra point try leaving the score at 21-6. Late in the second quarter Charboneau hits Julian Beckstrand for a nice 30 yard catch and run but time runs out in the half.
“Hayden Charboneau made some really nice throws at important times and Caden Sheff ran the ball extremely hard,” said Minkkinen.
On the opening drive of the third quarter Charboneau passes to Oetterer for a 22 yard touchdown. Heaslip kicks the extra point making the score 28-6. The stingy Bombers defense stopped Chisholm again. Several plays
later Charboneau completes a 23 yard touchdown pass to Sheff and Anderson crashes in for two points resulting in a 36-6 lead. The Bomber’s defense forces another punt.
After moving the ball deep into Chisholm’s territory Charboneau sends a pass to wide reciever Eli Gilbertson who dodges tacklers for the nine yard touchdown. Heaslip kicks for another point making it Barnum, 46, Chisholm, six. On the ensuing kickoff, Heaslip’s kick goes 60 yards for a touchback. By the end of the third quarter many starters are replaced.
“Our kids did a nice job of stepping up to the challenge,” said Minkkinen. “On offense our line played a great game. On defense Sheff paced us and he was disruptive in many ways. Our D-lineman Gabe Tvrdik, Mark Hall, and Gunnar Warpula kept pressure on their quarterback and plugged up the run game.”
Quarterback Bryce Ferguson leads the Bombers on the final touchdown drive. He hands the ball off to Gilbertson who stretches it over the goal line for the touchdown and then Gilbertson kicks the extra point making the final score 50-6.
“They played extremely hard and executed well,” Minkkinen said. “Coach Millani does a great job with his kids in Chisholm and they have a talented quarterback.”
The Bombers play at Deer River vs the Warriors at 7 p.m. on Friday Sept. 15.
