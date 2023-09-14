f

The Bombers step up to the challenge to take on Chisholm with nice offensive plays and a disruptive defense.

The Barnum Bombers defeat the Chisholm Bluestreaks 50-6 at Barnum. Running back Caden Sheff is the first Bomber to hit paydirt with a powerful, tackle breaking run of 17 yards. Running back Gavin Anderson adds a two point run for the early 8-0 lead. 

