 The Barnum golf team has had a busy stretch at the end of their season due to the long winter, but the team is looking strong heading into their sectional matches. 

Barnum had two boys and two girls earn all-conference honors this year. Representing Barnum girls golf was junior Kira DeCaigny along with sophomore Madi Koeche at the conference golf match held at Izatys Resort in Onamia. On the boys side it was a pair of seniors, Layne Wickstrom and Ryan Manahan. Wickstrom was named all-conference for the third year in a row and Manahan was this year’s Great Rivers Conference champion. This is the first time in school history that a Bomber was named the GRC champion.

