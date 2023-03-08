The Barnum girls basketball team won a pair of playoff games to earn a spot in the eastern sub section championship game of the Section 5A playoff bracket. They hosted and defeated the Mille Lacs Raiders in the first round of the tournament by a score of 61-34, and then used a large first half advantage to take down the Ogilvie Lions with a final score of 63-49.
In the Mille Lacs contest, Barnum used a strong inside presence to control the contest. Senior center Allison Marine, who scored her 1000th career point earlier this season, paved the way offensively for the Bombers with an impressive 30 point performance. The hometown Bombers played with a lot of energy and used a 49 to 33 edge on the boards to down the Raiders. Plenty of Lady Bombers, including Marine, Rayna Klejeski, Ella Heaton and Kendra Jurek, all took advantage of crashing the offensive glass and scored on second chance points in the paint.
Marine spoke of the energy Barnum played with after the game. “It was the best energy we’ve had all year,” the senior post player said. “Everyone was playing with a ton of energy.”
After the game, Heaton chimed in regarding the Bombers rebounding edge which included an impressive 23 offensive rebounds. “Our coaches always emphasize rebounding,” the hard-working junior stated. “I think we realized the advantage that crashing the boards gave us.”
Ogilvie
The second round game against Ogilvie took place at a neutral site, Hinckley-Finlayson High School. The Lady Bombers, as the number two seed, spent little time messing around in this contest as they quickly built a 34 to 11 lead in the first half against the number three seed Lions.
This lead was a complete team effort as the Bombers were clicking on all cylinders, and was spearheaded by a determined Janaya Jurek, the Bomber’s sophomore point guard. Jurek hounded the Lion ball handlers, coming up with a large handful of steals, and distributed the ball extremely well on the offensive end.
Seven different Bombers got in the scorebook in this team-oriented and defensive-minded victory including Marine 15, Klejeski 20, Heaton three, both Jurek sisters (Kendra seven and Janaya six), Jacinda Wright and Ali Collelo with six.
After the number one seed Braham Bombers got upset in the second round of the playoffs, Barnum matches up with number 4fourseed Upsala in the sub-section championship game.
Marine noted how excited she was about the team moving forward. “It’s only up from here,” a beaming Marine stated. “I have really high hopes for what we can accomplish.”
