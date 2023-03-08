The Barnum girls basketball team won a pair of playoff games to earn a spot in the eastern sub section championship game of the Section 5A playoff bracket. They hosted and defeated the Mille Lacs Raiders in the first round of the tournament by a score of 61-34, and then used a large first half advantage to take down the Ogilvie Lions with a final score of 63-49.

In the Mille Lacs contest, Barnum used a strong inside presence to control the contest. Senior center Allison Marine, who scored her 1000th career point earlier this season, paved the way offensively for the Bombers with an impressive 30 point performance. The hometown Bombers played with a lot of energy and used a 49 to 33 edge on the boards to down the Raiders. Plenty of Lady Bombers, including Marine, Rayna Klejeski, Ella Heaton and Kendra Jurek, all took advantage of crashing the offensive glass and scored on second chance points in the paint. 

