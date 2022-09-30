b

The Bombers hope to see success in the next four games of the regular season, which would align them for the playoffs. “We are planning on making a good play-off run,” Head Coach Bob Minkkinen said. “These next games will hopefully lead us into success deep into the playoffs.” 

Last week the Bombers beat North Woods (Cook, MN) with an impressive score 62-14. Even more impressive is the Bomber’s third year starting quarterback, Junior Hayden Charboneau. “Seeing a third-year starting quarterback doesn’t happen all the time,” Minkkinen said. He added that the team has several playmakers around Charboneau including, junior Caden Sheff, junior Carlos Beckstrand, senior Devon Jones and senior Ryan Manahan. 

