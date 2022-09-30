The Bombers hope to see success in the next four games of the regular season, which would align them for the playoffs. “We are planning on making a good play-off run,” Head Coach Bob Minkkinen said. “These next games will hopefully lead us into success deep into the playoffs.”
Last week the Bombers beat North Woods (Cook, MN) with an impressive score 62-14. Even more impressive is the Bomber’s third year starting quarterback, Junior Hayden Charboneau. “Seeing a third-year starting quarterback doesn’t happen all the time,” Minkkinen said. He added that the team has several playmakers around Charboneau including, junior Caden Sheff, junior Carlos Beckstrand, senior Devon Jones and senior Ryan Manahan.
“We have a lot of depth that we can count on,” Minkkinen said. “Junior Caden Sheff is a three- year starting defensive player that has seen a lot of success in his roles. But overall, defensively, this year it is a true overall team effort, we are seeing a lot of good things happen.”
Minkkinen is in his third year as head coach. He said it has been a fun season and he is happy to see that the players have bought into the Barnum program and that the last few groups before them have laid down a solid foundation for this team to have success.
“We have a good group of boys,” said Minkkinen. “We always try to get a lot of work done at our practices, but we also try to have fun, incorporate a few competitions during practice, and hit the weight room hard in the mornings. The players have bonded and are really learning the life skills that come along with being part of a good football team.”
The Bombers (2-2) hit the road and take on Mille Lacs (0-4) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.
Barnum’s remaining fall schedule can be found on the polarleague.org website.
