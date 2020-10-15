Barnum falls to Northland

The Barnum Bombers would begin the season with a new head coach as Robert Minkkinen would take the place of Mike Klyve. The Bombers would begin the shortened season hosting the Storm of Hill City-Northland on the 9th of October, in the first game of their shortened football season. Early on it looked as this would be more of a defensive battle than offensive as both offenses would struggle to move the ball against the others defense. The Bombers would at times find ways to move the ball but would end up turning the ball over because of a couple of unlucky fumbles where the Storm would recover the ball. The first half of the game would end with neither team scoring. The second half would see the Storm move the ball against the Bombers and the Storm would eventually find ways to score as they would take down the Bombers 12-0 in the end. Offensively the Bombers Willie Richardson would have 7 carries for 51 yards, while Reed Kornovich would put up 5 carries for 37 yards. Max Moors would add in 6 carries for 24 yards, while Devon Jones would add in 3 carries for 17 yards. Defensively Max Moors would have 14 tackles and ½ sack. Willie Richardson 8 tackles, 1 sack, 2 of the tackles would be for losses. Sean Nyblom 13 tackles, ½ sack. Aiden Litfin would add in 7 tackles and 1 of them would be for a loss of yards. The Bombers would fall 12-0. The Bombers will next travel to Chisholm to take on the Blue Streaks on the 16th of October.
