The Barnum boys basketball team played host to the Rush City Tigers in a non-conference matchup, late in the regular season. The host Bombers entered the game with a record of 14 wins and 10 losses, while the Tigers came to town with an even record of 11-11.
Rush City used a large run midway through the second half of the game to pull away and leave Barnum a tick over the .500 mark with a 59-49 victory.
Both teams’ offenses got off to a slow start in this game and the two teams traded several defensive stops with one another for the first several minutes.
Barnum’s early offense was provided by a mid-range jump shot from junior guard Carlos Beckstrand, a basket in the paint from sophomore center Bryce Ferguson and a three-pointer from junior Hayden Charboneau. About seven minutes into the game, the score was tied up at seven points apiece.
Several times throughout the rest of the game, the two teams traded small scoring runs with one another as the Tigers pulled away by a small margin just to see the Bombers battle back. The Tigers built up their largest lead of the first half, 23-15 before back-to-back Barnum three-pointers from Beckstrand and Charboneau, the latter being a smooth stepback three-point shot which brought the Bombers back to within two points, 21-23.
The Tigers led at the break, converting a steal into a layup in the final minute of the first half, 27-21.
As mentioned earlier, the Bombers continued to battle their way back into the game, and after a free throw from senior forward Layne Wickstrom the Bombers knotted the game up at 28-28, a few minutes into the second half. Beckstrand provided a stretch of offense for the Bombers off of a nice combination of perimeter shooting and getting in the paint, and at the nine minute mark, Barnum found themselves within one point, 35-36. Unfortunately for the home team, the Bombers couldn’t quite take the lead back, and a 15 to 3 scoring run for Rush City stretched the Tiger lead to 13 points. From this point forward, the two teams went back and forth to close out the game. Senior guard Brady Coughlin closed out the scoring column for Barnum, knocking down a three-pointer in the final minutes of the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.