The Barnum boys basketball team played host to the Rush City Tigers in a non-conference matchup, late in the regular season. The host Bombers entered the game with a record of 14 wins and 10 losses, while the Tigers came to town with an even record of 11-11. 

Rush City used a large run midway through the second half of the game to pull away and leave Barnum a tick over the .500 mark with a 59-49 victory.

