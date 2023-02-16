The Barnum boys basketball team hosted the Wrenshall Wrens in a Polar League clash. The hometown team used 13 three-point bombs to knock off the Wrens by a final score of 72-41. After the win, Barnum’s record sits at 14 wins and six losses. The Wrens returned home with a record of 5-15.

Junior forward Hayden Charboneau wasted little time getting the Bombers on the scoreboard, as he knocked down a three-pointer just seconds into the game. The scoring started fast and furious in this matchup as Charboneau’s basket was quickly followed by five straight points for the visitors before Charboneau hit another three-pointer. Wrenshall answered again though, taking an early 9-6 lead at the 15-minute mark. This, as it would turn out, was the only time the Wrens held an advantage in this game. Barnum went on a massive 18 to 2 scoring run. This was highlighted by several baskets from Charboneau and senior forward Layne Wickstrom. One nice play within this stretch occurred as Charboneau stripped a Wren ball handler while simultaneously passing the ball ahead to a streaking Carlos Beckstrand who, in stride, found a wide open Brady Coughlin for a three-pointer. 

