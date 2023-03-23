The Bombers impressive playoff run came to an end at St. John’s University in the Section 5A championship game against the Nevis Tigers with a final score of 54-68. The Bombers earned a spot in the championship game with a come-from-behind victory over the Kaleidoscope Charter Comets in the eastern sub-section championship game 46-39. The victory over the Comets was also head coach Rich Newman’s 500th career coaching victory which is an incredible milestone that only a small handful of coaches have achieved. Barnum wrapped up the season with an overall record of 17 wins and 13 losses, and advanced to the section championship game for a second consecutive season.
The game versus Kaleidoscope took place at neutral site Hinckley-Finlayson High School. Hundreds of Barnum community members made the trip down I-35 to support their hometown Bombers, likely buying Tobie’s out of fresh donuts in the process. The game got off to a relatively slow start, particularly on offense. Senior Layne Wickstrom converted a steal into a layup which made the score 6-15 with just six minutes remaining in the first half. Despite the slow start, Barnum made a nice run to finish the first half outscoring the Comets 9-2 and they entered the break trailing by just two points, 15-17.
The third seed Comets did what they could to hang onto their slight first half lead over the top-seeded Bombers. But a nice dump down pass from junior forward Hayden Charboneau to freshman center Brock Hurst tied the game at 23-23, which was quickly followed by a Charboneau three-pointer that gave the Bombers their first lead of the game 26-23 with 10 minutes remaining in the game.
When asked what the mindset of the Barnum team was to battle through their slow start to the evening, junior point guard Carlos Beckstrand pointed toward the mental aspect of the game.
“We needed to trust our teammates,” the left-hander stated. “If we kept our heads up and kept playing our game things were going to be alright.”
From that point on, the Bombers never let the Comets regain control. Barnum seemed to find their rhythm on offense with some beautiful assists including Beckstrand hitting a back-door cutting Wickstrom in stride, followed by a possession in which Wickstrom returned the favor with a nice pass to sophomore big man Bryce Ferguson who finished with his left hand on a fast break. Beckstrand paced the Bombers offensively throughout the second half, as the Comet defenders had a difficult time preventing him from driving and attacking the rim. Clutch free throw shooting from Beckstrand (eight for eight in the second half) sealed the Barnum victory, and senior forward Gavin Thiry snagged a rebound as the clock hit zero.
In this game, the Bombers were led in scoring by Beckstrand with 18, Wickstrom added 15, Charboneau chipped in eight, Hurst scored three and Ferguson finished with two.
Beckstrand also commented on the strong second half for the Bombers.
“We started turning our defense into offense. We kept moving the ball and good things happened.”
In the Section Championship game, Barnum lost to Nevis in the same game for a second season in a row. The Tigers advanced to their third consecutive state tournament, which could have been four had it not been for a shortened COVID-19 season. Nevis used pressure defense and a strong post presence coupled with timely shooting to take down the Bombers. In the final game of his high school career, Wickstrom paced the Bombers with 22 points, largely in thanks to an incredibly impressive showing from the free throw line going 16 for 16. Barnum loses five seniors to graduation in Wickstrom, Ryan Manahan, Thatcher Nelson, Brady Coughlin and Thiry who have all served Barnum Boys Basketball well over the last decade.
