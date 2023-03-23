The Bombers impressive playoff run came to an end at St. John’s University in the Section 5A championship game against the Nevis Tigers with a final score of 54-68. The Bombers earned a spot in the championship game with a come-from-behind victory over the Kaleidoscope Charter Comets in the eastern sub-section championship game 46-39. The victory over the Comets was also head coach Rich Newman’s 500th career coaching victory which is an incredible milestone that only a small handful of coaches have achieved. Barnum wrapped up the season with an overall record of 17 wins and 13 losses, and advanced to the section championship game for a second consecutive season. 

The game versus Kaleidoscope took place at neutral site Hinckley-Finlayson High School. Hundreds of Barnum community members made the trip down I-35 to support their hometown Bombers, likely buying Tobie’s out of fresh donuts in the process. The game got off to a relatively slow start, particularly on offense. Senior Layne Wickstrom converted a steal into a layup which made the score 6-15 with just six minutes remaining in the first half. Despite the slow start, Barnum made a nice run to finish the first half outscoring the Comets 9-2 and they entered the break trailing by just two points, 15-17. 

