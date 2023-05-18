The Barnum baseball team shutout a pair of opponents, McGregor and East Central, to extend their winning streak to six games. Following the 15-0 victory over East Central, Barnum held three consecutive opponents to zero runs.

Junior right-handed pitcher Brayden Carlson hit the mound for the Bombers as Barnum traveled to McGregor to take on the Mercuries. The Barnum offense provided a nice lead for Carlson as they scored three runs in the top of the inning, highlighted by a nice hit off the bat of sophomore outfielder Landen Oetterer. 

