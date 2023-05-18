The Barnum baseball team shutout a pair of opponents, McGregor and East Central, to extend their winning streak to six games. Following the 15-0 victory over East Central, Barnum held three consecutive opponents to zero runs.
Junior right-handed pitcher Brayden Carlson hit the mound for the Bombers as Barnum traveled to McGregor to take on the Mercuries. The Barnum offense provided a nice lead for Carlson as they scored three runs in the top of the inning, highlighted by a nice hit off the bat of sophomore outfielder Landen Oetterer.
In the bottom half of the inning, Carlson took some time to find his groove, giving up a walk, hitting a batter and allowing a single off the bat of McGregor’s Serfling. But Barnum got out of the jam, as senior catcher Levi Hartman picked off a Mercs base runner on third base to end the inning.
After that first inning, it was smooth sailing for Carlson, as the Bombers only allowed one more base runner the entire game, off of a Barnum error in the field.
Carlson finished the game on the mound allowing just one hit while striking out seven McGregor batters across the six inning complete game shutout.
Not only did Carlson keep the Mercuries’ batters in check throughout the entire game, but he also provided Barnum with a spark on offense, going two for four at the plate, hitting two doubles and driving in four runs for the Bombers. Barnum went on to win the game 11-0 in six innings.
In their next outing, Barnum’s offense jumped on East Central’s pitching, scoring six runs in the first inning. Hartman finished the game for the Bombers going three for three at the plate, with two doubles and four RBIs.
Carlson’s hot bat continued as well, adding two doubles of his own. Sophomore Eli Gilbertson and senior Conner Wills each chipped in two more hits apiece.
On the mound, it was a pair of juniors pitching a combined shoutout for the Bombers.
Orrin Rosenau pitched the first four innings, striking out six Eagles batters, and Owen Petersen hopped on the mound to finish the game in the fifth inning. After an influx of offense, Barnum won the game 15-0 in five innings.
