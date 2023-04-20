In a spring full of uncertainties, the Barnum baseball team was able to play their first game of the season at Braham. The game was originally canceled, but thanks to a run of warm, sunny and windy weather, Braham’s field was unexpectedly ready to be played on, so the game was back on. This season opening Bomber-Bomber battle did not disappoint, and the northern Bombers ended up heading home with a 5 to 3 victory.
Barnum opened up the first inning by loading the bases without any outs and it looked as though they were building up towards a big opening inning. However, Barnum only got one run across home plate in the opening inning. Sophomore Landen Oetterer knocked in Barnum’s first run of the season via a sacrifice fly, scoring fellow sophomore Eli Gilbertson from third base.
The 1-0 score held for a long time in this game, as senior pitcher Caleb Hautajarvi found a nice groove on the mound. The veteran right hander pitched a complete game for the Bombers, giving up just three hits and one earned run while striking out 11 Braham hitters in the victory. But in the bottom of the fifth inning, Braham pushed two runs across the plate to take a 2-1 lead, late in the game. After both teams scored one more run apiece in the sixth inning, Braham held a 3-2 lead, going into the final frame.
Freshman third baseman Conner Blake led off the final inning for Barnum, slicing a line drive down the first base line. Blake turned towards second, running hard, and beat the throw for a key leadoff double for the Bombers. Thanks to a couple of wild pitches, Blake wound up scoring, tying the game 3 to 3. After Barnum’s underclassmen handled most of the scoring early on, a pair of seniors put the visitors back in front for good. With two outs, senior Murray Salzer hit an infield single to keep the inning alive, bringing Hautajarvi to the plate with two runners on. Hautajarvi helped his own cause, hitting a bomb over the left fielder’s head, driving in a pair of runs with a two-RBI double. Hautajarvi returned to the mound in the bottom of the seventh, striking out the side to end the game.
Gilbertson, who played shortstop in this game for Barnum, led the Bomber’s offense with two hits, both infield singles as he hustled down the first base line to beat Braham’s throw on two separate occasions. The speedy underclassmen was excited about his team’s demeanor throughout the contest. “I thought it was good to see all the teamwork shown on the field,” Gilbertson said. “Spirits were high, and no one was down on themself. Everyone was having fun and it paid off.”
