In a spring full of uncertainties, the Barnum baseball team was able to play their first game of the season at Braham. The game was originally canceled, but thanks to a run of warm, sunny and windy weather, Braham’s field was unexpectedly ready to be played on, so the game was back on. This season opening Bomber-Bomber battle did not disappoint, and the northern Bombers ended up heading home with a 5 to 3 victory.

Barnum opened up the first inning by loading the bases without any outs and it looked as though they were building up towards a big opening inning. However, Barnum only got one run across home plate in the opening inning. Sophomore Landen Oetterer knocked in Barnum’s first run of the season via a sacrifice fly, scoring fellow sophomore Eli Gilbertson from third base. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0