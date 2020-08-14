Barnum men’s softball team the Erve T. Clemons would host the Cage of Willow River Squirrel Cage bar on the 27th of July. Cage would come up to bat first and drive in 2 runs. ETC would next come up to bat, but a double play by the Cage would stop the ETC from scoring. The second inning would see the Cage again bring in a run, while the ETC would remain scoreless. The third inning the Cage would again score 2 runs. ETC would come up to bat and rally to drive in 5 runs in the bottom of the third to tie up the game at 5-5. Cage would continue to score in the fourth inning driving in 3 more runs, ETC would also score 3 runs in the fourth to keep the game tied at 8-8. The Cage would come alive in the fifth inning driving in 9 runs while holding ETC to 0. The sixth inning the Cage would continue to run wild over ETC driving in another 7 runs while holding ETC to 0. The seventh inning would find the Cage driving in 5 more runs while ETC would find room to score 2 runs bringing the game to 39-10. The Cage would continue to score in the eighth and ninth innings, while preventing ETC from scoring ending the night with a 42-10 victory.
Tower Tap and Mikey’s split 1 each
The second place Tower Tap would host the first place Mikey’s on the 29th of July in Kettle River. The Ladies of Mikey’s Bar would be the first to come up to bat, however Tower Tap ladies would be ready for them and would prevent them from scoring in their first at bat. Bottom of the first would have Tower Tap driving in 3 runs. Tower Tap would continue to hold Mikey’s from scoring in the second inning while Tower Tap would drive in another run of their own. The third inning Mikey’s bats would finally come alive as they would drive in 4 runs. Bottom of the third Tower Tap would continue to pressure Mikey’s with 5 more of their own runs. Top of the fifth inning Mikey’s would drive in 5 more runs to tie up the game 9-9. Tower Tap would fail to score in the bottom of the fourth. Tower Tap would hold strong in the field as they would prevent Mikey’s from scoring in the fifth inning while driving in 4 runs of their own. The sixth inning would see neither team scoring. Top of the seventh inning would find Mikey’s threatening as they would drive in 4 runs and tie the game at 13-13, but Tower Tap would still have their chance at bat. Tower Tap would take the victory as they would drive in a single run in the seventh inning giving them the 14-13 victory over the number 1 Mikey’s Bar of Denham.
The second game of the night would have Tower Tap coming out strong in the first inning driving in 9 runs. Mikey’s would start out better than the first game as they would score 3 in the first inning. Tower Tap would score 3 runs in the second inning off of a nice 3 run infield homerun by Maddog, while holding Mikey’s from scoring. Tower Taps bats would go stale in the third inning, while the Ladies of Mikey’s would come alive scoring 3 runs. Mikey’s would continue to attack as they would score 5 runs in the fourth, 10 runs in the fifth, and 2 runs in the sixth innings while holding Tower Tap to 0. Mikey’s would show why they are the number 1 team as they would come away with the 22-12 victory to take the second game of the night.
