MLWR softball team is heading back to state for the second year in a row.
The Moose Lake Willow River softball team competed in the Minnesota State High School League’s softball Section 7A tournament and won. They took on Carlton-Wrenshall in the semi-finals on Tuesday at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex winning 4-1. The championship game was moved from Grand Rapids to Cloquet on Thursday. The Silver Bay Mariners faced the Rebels. They won the sections championship game and a repeat trip to the state tournament in Mankato.
MLWR VS CARLTON WRENSHALL 4-1
The Carlton-Wrenshall Raptors faced the Rebels with Sarah Christy in the circle. Christy came into the game with a career 499 strikeouts. Francesca Kilmek entered the batter’s box and became Christy’s 500th strikeout. The Rebels crowd burst into celebration for their hurler. Christy proceeded to throw six perfect innings, three-up, three-down.
“I was very excited and proud to see all of my work I have put in throughout my career has paid off,” said Christy. “My team and the fans that came cheered so I knew I hit it, but I was still focused on the field because it was mid inning and I didnt want to lose my focus.”
In the fourth inning, the bats came alive for the Rebels. Mackenzie Hoffmann hit a single, stole a couple bases and scored, on a triple by Lily Kahara. Megan Hattenberger was a base runner and scored on Kahara’s hit. Kahara came into score on a passed ball that put Jorga Jusczak on first base giving the Rebels a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, Alexis Hoffmann hit a double that rolled to the fence and she scored on a passed ball.
In the top of the seventh, with Rebels leading 4-0, centerfielder, Eliza DeCaigny and Kennedy Siite, each got a hit, scoring Abby Mitchell, who got on base with a walk. Christy struck out Megan Matarelli to end the game with 4-1 victory.
Christy was the winning pitcher, striking out 12, allowing three hits, one run, and walking no one. Losing pitcher, Abby Mitchell, struck out nine Rebel batters, on five hits, walked two, and allowed four runs.
MLWR VS SILVER BAY 5-0
The Section 7A final game in Cloquet, had Alexis Hoffmann in the circle. She faced only three or four batters each inning.
When the Rebels played Silver Bay on May 2, the Rebels won 10-0. The Mariners team was much improved since then. Coach Kelly Goeb said the Rebels were able to steal and run the bases a little then. Catcher Katie Carpenter took out Christy and M. Hoffmann trying to steal second in the third inning in this championship game.
Hallie Klavu and Hattenberger scored on hits in the first two innings. Hattenberger and Sandra Ribich got on base with hits three times in their three at-bats. The Rebels scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on a base hit by Ribich, a double by M. Hoffmann, and triple by Hattenberger to give the Rebels a 5-0 advantage.
The only runners Silver Bay got on base were because of MLWR errors. The Rebel’s defense is so skilled and ready to work quickly to prevent any baserunners.
Winning pitcher was A. Hoffmann, allowing no runs, no walks, striking out seven, and giving up one hit. The Mariners’ pitcher, Hope Ernest, allowed nine hits with five earned runs, had no strikeouts and one walk.
“State is something that our team has envisioned as an end goal for years now and to be able to reach that goal two years in a row is truly amazing and exciting,” said Alexis Hoffmann after the game. “We’re hoping that as a team we do just as good, if not better than last year and I think overall this is a great way to end my senior season.”
“New Ulm was a random draw. Randolph is number one, Badger-Greenbush is number two,” said Head Coach Kelly Goeb. “We know the competition at state will be tough, but we should be able to compete with any of the teams there if we play our game.”
She added that she expects to see great pitching and solid hitting at state.
“Being able to go back to the state tournament is something all of us have been working for, and wanting redemption from our opponents,” said Christy. “Staying focused while I’m in the circle will help our team succeed through the tournament and dominate our competition.”
The Rebels play at 1:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.
Tickets for the games at state must be purchased online on the Minnesota State High School League website before entering the ballpark.
