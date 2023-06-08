MLWR softball team is heading back to state for the second year in a row.  

The Moose Lake Willow River softball team competed in the Minnesota State High School League’s softball Section 7A tournament and won. They took on Carlton-Wrenshall in the semi-finals on Tuesday at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex winning 4-1. The championship game was moved from Grand Rapids to Cloquet on Thursday. The Silver Bay Mariners faced the Rebels. They won the sections championship game and a repeat trip to the state tournament in Mankato.

