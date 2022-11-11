Athlete takes accident in stride by jamie lund editor@mlstargazette Nov 11, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cromwell senior, Noah Foster, had high expectations when he competed at the state cross country meet this year.Roughly 140 athletes from around Minnesota crowded together as the race got underway. Foster was among the group and expected to do well after his fourth place finish last year. Luck was against him this year. The Cromwell athlete was only about 100 yards into the race when someone stepped on his foot, said Dave Foster, Noah’s dad. “The severity of the injury was unusual,” said Dave. “It was just really, really bad luck.”Noah persisted and finished the race, placing sixth. The biggest issue was his foot kept sliding out of the large tear in his shoe from when he was stepped on. The pain didnt set in until he had six stitches at the local emergency room.RebelsThe Rebels boys cross country team was ranked 15 when they headed to state. They performed better than expected and took 13th place. “They handled it well,” said Head Coach Adam Whelan. “They’ve embraced the team concept all year long.” You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articleselection results of contested racesCattle crossing creates conundrumBuilding gone, veterans still hereDavid “Hooker” BalutRonald C. RennRiverside Arena updatesState-bound: hard work, fun, pays offM. Mardell MarsylaOrganization wraps veterans with loveVanessa L. Ketchum ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
