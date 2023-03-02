In the early moments of this key Section 5A girls basketball matchup between the Barnum Bombers and Braham Bombers everyone in the gym could tell that this would be a low-scoring defensive battle between the top two teams in the section. Barnum entered the game with a record of 22 wins and 3 losses, while Braham, the host Bombers, held a record of 19-6. This physical basketball game was filled with steals, blocked shots and a lot of hustle from both squads. A late run by the Braham team eventually gave the home Bombers a 48-44 victory.
Barnum controlled the opening tip and scored a quick two points thanks to a nice lob pass from Jacinda Wright to fellow senior Allison Marine. Marine scored the first five points of the game for the visiting Bombers, and finished the game with a team-high 24 points. Eight minutes into the game, Braham banked in the first three-point shot of the game giving them a 7-5 advantage. Both teams had a tough time finding any offensive rhythm in the opening period. The third Barnum senior, Rayna Klejeski broke into the scoring column for Barnum as well, knocking down a Barnum three-pointer followed up by an offensive putback which gave Barnum what ended up being their largest lead of this closely contested game, 10-7. The two Bomber squads traded baskets the rest of the first half. Marine scored the next eight points for the visitors, all in the paint, and after a free throw from sophomore point guard Janaya Jurek the game was all knotted up 19-19 at the break.
second half
In the second half of action, the back and forth affair continued throughout most of the final 18 minutes. After a jump shot from Barnum’s junior Kendra Jurek, Braham went on a five point run to build up a 28-23 lead. Barnum answered though with a pair of nice assists from freshman Ali Collelo and Janaya Jurek for back-to-back buckets by Marine to narrow the gap. Barnum put together a nice surge in this second half fueled by a handful of gritty plays from Janaya Jurek, a three-point bomb from Kendra Jurek and an old-fashioned three-point play from Marine as they stole the lead from the hometown Bombers one last time 36-35 with only a handful of minutes left to play. Braham quickly turned the tide back in their favor though, turning multiple steals into baskets on the other end, eventually building up a 45-38 lead with just a couple of minutes remaining to play. The visitors still did not leave town without putting up a fight though, as three-pointers from Janaya Jurek and Klejeski trimmed the lead back down to 44-46 in the final seconds. Unfortunately for Barnum, their comeback effort ran out of time, and clutch free throw shooting by Braham down the stretch sealed this game’s ending.
Barnum head coach Mariah Minkkinen praised her team’s defensive effort. “We gave great effort on the defensive end of the floor tonight and our girls did a nice job of buying into our defensive gameplan today,” the Fergus Falls native said. “We had a tough time getting into a flow in offense, but we know what we need to work on moving forward.”
playoffs
Lady (Barnum) Bombers Section 5A playoff schedule:
Thursday, March 2 - @ Barnum High School
Saturday, March 4 - @ Hinckley-Finlayson High School
Tuesday, March 7 - Sub-Section Championship @ Hinckley-Finlayson High School
Friday, March 10 - Section Championship @ TBD
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.