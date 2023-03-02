In the early moments of this key Section 5A girls basketball matchup between the Barnum Bombers and Braham Bombers everyone in the gym could tell that this would be a low-scoring defensive battle between the top two teams in the section. Barnum entered the game with a record of 22 wins and 3 losses, while Braham, the host Bombers, held a record of 19-6. This physical basketball game was filled with steals, blocked shots and a lot of hustle from both squads. A late run by the Braham team eventually gave the home Bombers a 48-44 victory.

Barnum controlled the opening tip and scored a quick two points thanks to a nice lob pass from Jacinda Wright to fellow senior Allison Marine. Marine scored the first five points of the game for the visiting Bombers, and finished the game with a team-high 24 points. Eight minutes into the game, Braham banked in the first three-point shot of the game giving them a 7-5 advantage. Both teams had a tough time finding any offensive rhythm in the opening period. The third Barnum senior, Rayna Klejeski broke into the scoring column for Barnum as well, knocking down a Barnum three-pointer followed up by an offensive putback which gave Barnum what ended up being their largest lead of this closely contested game, 10-7. The two Bomber squads traded baskets the rest of the first half. Marine scored the next eight points for the visitors, all in the paint, and after a free throw from sophomore point guard Janaya Jurek the game was all knotted up 19-19 at the break.

