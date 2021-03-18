Rebels are Polar League-Big Conference Champions

Moose Lake Willow River boys’ basketball team (14-3) finished their regular season games on Friday, March 12, with an 84-66 victory over Chisholm on “Senior Night”. On Tuesday, March 9, they defeated Wrenshall 71-45 and celebrated Parents’ Night with roses and hand-written letters to their parents.
Ten Rebels scored in the Wrenshall game and two team members, Brady Watrin and Duane Broughton, were not in uniform that night because of injuries. At half-time the Rebels were in the lead, 58-15. In the second half, Phillip Sheetz added four more threes to his two in the first half and was the scoring leader finishing with 22 points. Mason Olson sunk five threes and finished with 21. Logan Orvedahl sunk two threes, Sam Dewey and Jimmy Walker each had one for a team effort of 15 threes. Scoring for the Rebels were Landin Kurhajetz 14, Alex Watrin 12, Orvedahl 10, Dewey 5, Walker 3, Zach Youngs, Drew Danielson, and Carter Johnson each with 2. The team was 4 for 5 from the line, with Alex Watrin making all four. Rebels won 71-45.
The Rebels started out slow in the game against Chisholm. With 10 minutes left in the first half, the Rebels were trailing 18-14. Carter Johnson and Duane Broughton were on the bench in street clothes because of injuries. Chisholm’s starter, junior Jude Sundquist, ended the game with 35 of their 66 points. At the first half buzzer, the Rebels led 44 to 36. The Rebels made five out of six at the line. They had 15 threes once again. Olson had six, Sheetz four threes, Orvedahl, Dewey, Danielson, Brady Watrin and Chance Lunde each got one. Leading scorer for the night was Olson with 28, Watrin and Sheetz finished with 12 points. Orvedahl had 10, Lunde 8, Danielson and Sam Dewey had 5 each, and Kurhajetz with 4. Rebels won 84-66.
The Rebels’ JV team defeated Wrenshall, 68-45, and won over Chisholm 71-45.
The Rebels won the Polar League-Big conference, followed by Esko, South Ridge, Two Harbors, Barnum, and Cook County. In Section 7AA, Pequot Lakes is first with 128.6 QRF ranking points, Duluth Marshall is second with 102.9 points and MLWR is third with 108.1 points, Esko fourth with 101.4 points. The Section 7AA playoffs start on Wednesday, March 17 against Greenway at 6:00 p.m. MLWR will have a home game because they are the higher seed. If they win Wednesday’s game, they will have another home game on Friday, March 19 against the winner of the Pierz vs. Virginia game. MLWR is number one in the state in points scored in the regular season games with an average of 87.8.
