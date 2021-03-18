Rebels are Polar League-Big Conference Champions

Rebels boys’ basketball ended their regular season 14-3 and won the Polar League-Big conference. Averaging 87.8 points a game the Rebels enter into Section 7AA playoffs on Wednesday March 17 against opponent Greenway on their home court. Shown above left to right are Seniors Carter Johnson, Mason Olson, Drew Danielson and Brady Watrin played their last regular season basketball game as a Moose Lake Willow River Rebel on March 9. Coaches are Paul Olson, Will Carlson, Paul Dewey, and Head Coach Wes Cummins.