rat rod rukkus winners.jpg

An agate mounted to a shifter, a large gear for a steering wheel, and highlights of copper throughout are just the beginning of “Rat” Kukkonen’s 1929 Ford Sedan. Last year Kukkonen received second place at the festival held at TJ’s Country Store. 

TJ’s Country Store held its 14th annual Rukkus at the Rat Rod Rendezvous over Labor Day weekend. This year’s festival did not disappoint. From rat rods to rat bikes, live music, incredible food, a pin-up contest put on by the Border Town Betties, and a burnout contest, there was something for every rat rod enthusiast. 

