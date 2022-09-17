An agate mounted to a shifter, a large gear for a steering wheel, and highlights of copper throughout are just the beginning of “Rat” Kukkonen’s 1929 Ford Sedan. Last year Kukkonen received second place at the festival held at TJ’s Country Store.
TJ’s Country Store held its 14th annual Rukkus at the Rat Rod Rendezvous over Labor Day weekend. This year’s festival did not disappoint. From rat rods to rat bikes, live music, incredible food, a pin-up contest put on by the Border Town Betties, and a burnout contest, there was something for every rat rod enthusiast.
While many rat rod owners have been coming to the festival for years, it was Mitch Fords first time. The St. Paul resident received a call from his buddy earlier in the week.
“Well, one thing led to another and I decided to bring my IHC up here,” said Ford. He owns a 1953 IHC complete with mounted benches in his truck bed and a large patio umbrella. “Folks up here are so friendly,” said Ford. “I’ve been to many of these shows in the cities, and no one really wants to talk to you about your rat rod. Here most do. My son came with me and now we are both planning on entering next year.”
While his vehicle has a custom-built frame, AC, and is equipped with air ride, Ford says his favorite thing about his truck is the welded skeleton mirror holder.
Many spectators have been coming to the event for years, but this event was at least one persons first time. A Carlton resident, Scott, attended to see how creative rat rod owners get with their vehicles.
“I like to see what they use for parts,” said Scott. “There are so many interesting things that I have already seen. One rat rod had an empty Captain Morgan bottle as a radiator. That is the fun part of seeing rat rods. They all use various items not meant to be used as car parts. These owners are talented, knowing the ins and outs of a car to welding, they really need to know it all.”
The festival drew in spectators from all over the area and rat rod owners from at least four states. Pat Burk of Grand Forks, North Dakota is the winner for two years in a row for traveling the furthest. “The furthest away I have gone with it is High Plains Nebraska,” said Burk. “It takes a while to get places, but I did put in an AC unit. I’ll be back again, this show is always fun and the people are friendly.”
There were several other awards handed out at the end of the day. Staying with the rat rod theme, all trophies were handmade from various car parts. Spectators had an opportunity to vote during the day on their favorite rat rod and judges had their opportunity to select winners in other categories. In attendance this year was Rat Rod magazine and their coveted top pick went to Simone’s Garage in Zumbrota, Minnesota.
The rendezvous ended with the popular tire burnout. With the fire department on hand and the large crowd standing a safe distance away, a few of the rat rods took turns burning their tires. In a real crowd pleaser, two rat rods went head-to-head. As the smoke intensified, the crowd cheered louder and louder. At one point, it was nearly impossible to see the vehicles through the thick smoke.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.