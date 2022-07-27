Working School Board Meeting Minutes Jul 27, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barnum Public Schools ISD 91July 12, 2022 High School AuditoriumThe meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m. Members Present: L. Bonneville, P. Coughlin, B. Dinger, S. Ferrin, J. Fuglestad, B. Schatz, J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent B. PeelMembers Absent: noneApproval of Agenda:Motion by Dinger, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as written. Reports and DiscussionA. Athletic Director was present and reported.Other Items for Discussion A. A Google Drive tutorial was conducted for Board members.B. Superintendent Peel addressed district office staff transition.C. Discussed status of standing abatement bonds / building upgrades.D. Discussed school board meeting dates for remainder of the year with working meetings on the 2nd Tuesday of the month (if scheduled) and action meetings every 4th Tuesday of the month.E. Reviewed Policy 210 Conflict of Interest and made plan for further Board policy discussion.Future Meetings:A. Regular School Board Meeting, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 6:30 p.m., H.S. AuditoriumAdjournment:Motion by Schatz, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve adjournment of the meeting at 7:07 p.m.Beth Schatz, School Board Clerk(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 28, 2022) You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMoose Lake history sinking slowly back into the dirtU of M Medical School receives grant from trust to provide AEDsMan arrested on multiple sexual assault chargesNormalynn JohnsonCounty hopes taxpayers approve half percent sales tax in NovemberNOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALECalls for law enforcement service drops slightlyPests, parasites, cause problems for beloved petsNurses travel from afar to Moose LakeKnow effects of extreme heat, who’s at risk and how to keep cool ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
