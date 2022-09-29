Members Present: L. Bonneville, B. Dinger, S. Ferrin, J. Fuglestad, B. Schatz, J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent B. Peel
Members Absent: P. Coughlin
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Schatz, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as written.
Items for Discussion
A. Treasurer’s Report – wire transfer and August payments shared for review. Full report will be given at the action meeting.
B. Board Vision and Goals discussed. Discussion to continue at October working meeting.
C. Personnel Recommended Hires reviewed.
1. Jeff Kirk, Bus Driver
2. Shelby Bonneville, Paraprofessional
3. Jenny Stahlbusch, High School Online Classroom Supervisor
4. Elizabeth Cisar, Paraprofessional
5. Amanda Nordstrom, Yearbook Advisor
6. Jamie Lukas, Elementary Teacher-Grade 5
D. Flag discussion as to what is appropriate on school grounds. Per MSBA guidance, the display of flags is allowed on school grounds as long as it does not create a hostile environment for anyone in the district and as long as it does not have a substantial or material negative impact on student learning.
Future Meetings:
Regular School Board Meeting, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 6:30 p.m., H.S. Auditorium
Adjournment:
Motion by Schatz, seconded by Bonneville, and unanimouslycarried to approve adjournment of the meeting at 7:27 p.m.
Beth Schatz, School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 29, 2022)
