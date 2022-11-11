Windemere Township November Monthly Board Meeting Nov 11, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Public NoticeWindemere Township November Monthly Board MeetingThursday, November 17, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.The Windemere Township Board of Supervisors has changed its regular November monthly meeting from November 10th to November 17, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Windemere Town Hall. Cindy WoltjerWindemere Township Clerk(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on November 17, 2022) You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articleselection results of contested racesBuilding gone, veterans still hereCattle crossing creates conundrumDavid “Hooker” BalutRonald C. RennRiverside Arena updatesState-bound: hard work, fun, pays offBarnum Bombers play for Section 7A championshipJohn E. MundellVanessa L. Ketchum ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
