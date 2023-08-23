WILLOW RIVER SUMMARY OF NEW ORDINANCES Aug 23, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AN ORDINANCE REGULATING TRANSIENTS AND LOITERING IN A MANNER THAT BALANCES THE NEEDS OF THE COMMUNITY AND RESPECTS INDIVIDUAL RIGHTSThe following is a summary of Ordinance No. 100, which was passed by the Willow River City Council on August 7, 2023.A printed copy of this ordinance is available for inspection by any person at the office of the city clerk during normal business hours. The ordinance contains the following provisions.Section One defines transient and loitering.Section Two prohibits loitering or transient behavior within the boundaries of the City.Section Three allows designated public places and times.Section Four outlines enforcement and penalties. Anyone found in violation of this ordinance may be charged with a petty misdemeanor.Section Five allows exceptions.Section Six describes education and outreach.Section Seven provides that if a section of the ordinance is declared invalid, other provisions remain in place.Section Eight establishes the effective date of the ordinance, which is the date of the publication of this summary ordinance.AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING THE PROCESS OF SUN-SETTING OUTDATED AND OBSOLETE ORDINANCES IN THE CITY OF WILLOW RIVER FOR IMPROVED GOVERNANCE AND EFFICIENCY.The following is a summary of Ordinance No. 101, which was passed by the Willow River City Council on August 7, 2023.A printed copy of this ordinance is available for inspection by any person at the office of the city clerk during normal business hours.The ordinance contains the following provisions.Section One establishes the purpose of the ordinance.Section Two defines Ordinance and Sun-setting.Section Three describes the evaluation process. Section Four outlines the sun-setting criteria.Section Five outlines the sun-setting process.Section Six declares that the City shall provide public notice of ordinances proposed for repeal.Section Seven establishes the effective date of the ordinance, which is the date of the publication of this summary ordinance.Section Eight provides that if a section of the ordinance is declared invalid, other provisions remain in place.Section Nine repeals inconsistent ordinances.AN ORDINANCE DECLARING CITY OF WILLOW RIVER TO BE A SECOND AMENDMENT SANCTUARY CITY.The following is a summary of Ordinance No. 102, which was passed by the Willow River City Council on August 7, 2023.A printed copy of this ordinance is available for inspection by any person at the office of the city clerk during normal business hours.The ordinance contains the following provisions.Section One declares Willow River to be a second amendment sanctuary.Section Two prohibits unconstitutional firearms restrictions.Section Three declares non-cooperation with unconstitutional firearms regulations.Section Four provides that if a section of the ordinance is declared invalid, other provisions remain in place.Section Five establishes the effective date of the ordinance, which is the date of the publication of this summary ordinance.Section Six repeals inconsistent ordinances.Section Seven describes the public notice of the adoption of this ordinance.(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 24, 2023) You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBeloved covered bridge last daysNew interim chief ready for challengeCounty trash no treasureLocal woman saves world one butterfly at a timeLast chance, take selfie with black bear at local historical societyRobert “Bob” R. LuingLife flashes before derby drivers eyesSturgeon Lake business vandalized, man chargedHuman remains identifiedBarnum scout honors vets with flag, pole Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.