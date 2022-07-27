#577
8142 Pine Street
Willow River,
Minnesota 55795
Unofficial Minutes for the Regular Meeting of
School Board
6:00 pm Tuesday, July 19, 2022 High School Library, Room 13
Call to Order-The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance by Chair David Prachar at 6:00pm. School Board members present were David Prachar, Connie Mikrot, Bruce Bohaty, Aziz Al-Arfaj and Jennifer Burlak. Sonja Roach was absent. Others in attendance were Superintendent Bill Peel, Elementary Principal Neil Schiller, High School Principal Melissa Johnson, Business Manager Laura Carlson, District Administrative Assistant, Cathleen Troskey, and five visitors.
Comments and Requests from Visitors. Dave Olsen from ICVE spoke and wanted to congratulate 11 students and Mr. Campbell on Industry Certifications. A special plaque will be displayed.\
Roach arrived at 6:03 p.m.
A motion was made by Aziz Al-Arfaj and seconded by Roach to approve the agenda. The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Bohaty to approve the consent agenda.
a. Minutes from the June 21, 2022 Regular Board Meeting.
b. Bills and Claims for June, 2022.
c. Treasurer’s Report for June, 2022.
d. Resignation of Dave Kuhlman, Bus Driver.
e. Resignation of Zak Mathson, Paraprofessional.
f. Hiring of Kelli Magnuson, Shared Payroll/Accounts Payable Coordinator.
g. Hiring of Jeffrey Kowalke, Bus Driver.
h. Resignation of Marc Harro, Elementary Music Teacher.
The motion passed unanimously.
For discussion, Bill Peel presented and discussed the current Long Term Facility Maintenance Ten-Year Plan.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Bohaty to approve the Plan. The motion was passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Mikrot to aprrove the Resolution Relating to the Election of School Board Members and Calling the School District General Election. The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Bohaty to approve the following At-Will Contract for the dates of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2024.
• Crystal Peterson, School Nurse Contract.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to approve the Substitute Staff Rates and Meal Prices for the 2022-2023 School Year. The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Al-Arfaj to approve the Job Description for ADSIS Paraprofessional, Assistant Cook and Athletic Director. The motion passed unanimously.
For consideration, Sonja Roach presented and discussed, as appropriate, the four policies noted below:
Policy 612.1-Development and Parent and Family Policies for Title I Programs
No board action needed.
Policy 720-Vending Machines
No board action needed.
Policy 104- School Board District Mission Statement
No board action needed.
Policy 616-District System Accountability
A motion was passed by Burlak and seconded by Bohaty to approve Policy 616. The motion was passed unanimously.
Reports:
Elementary Principal-Neil Schiller shared that KinderCamp is returning next week/ Back to school information will be sent to families around August 1, 2022.
High School Principal-Summer School we had 8 students that attended and completed their credit recovery. Recognized guest Dave Olson and 11 students who were enrolled in Greg Campbell’s Career Pathways Course received an Industry Recognized Certification. This was an on-line curriculum where the students could pick a career area that they think they want to go into. An article has been done on this and approved to be in the Star Gazette.
Board Members/Committes
Curriculum/Policy-Roach shared that Melissa gave a presentation on the high school musical program and that will return this school year. Only change is that the 7th and 89th graders are no longer required to do choir or band. We reviewed policies and only once changed.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations-Mikrot shared that the committee reviewed June payment register, treasurer’s report and deposits, and discussed the rates. Discussion on cooperative milage on costs that are shared with Moose Lake. Discussion on sanitation quotes. Thank you to Kuhlman and Mathson for their service. Welcome new staff. Still looking for an elementary gym teacher, music teacher, school counselor. Negotiations with ESP are on hold due to changes in their executive team structure. Reviewed job descriptions.
Facilities/Transportation/Activities-Al-Arfaj shared that the committee discussed transportation updates, kindercamp and kids being in school, upcoming buses getting radios and installing cameras and possible timelines when pick up and drop offs will be. Having enough bus drivers. Discussed if Pine Street belongs to School or City and has been determined City. Discussed the 10 year LTFM plan which was approved. Reviewed summer projects. Discussed the ongoing summer cleaning and building securty. Discussed Ragnar Run and the great job PTO does with that.
Sports Liaison and Barnum-Moose Lake-Willow River-David Prachar shared that golf, softball and baseball went well and recommendations from the AD’s on renewals for all those contracts. Discussed sponsorship funding. Discussion of hockey uniforms. Discussion on Robotics and Drama, One Act Play, transportation, fees, and ticket prices are going up. Fees-$10 increase for individual students, $20 increase for families. Ticket prices will go up $4 students and Seniors and $7 adults.
Superintendent-Bill Peel shared that all staff have been informed that the Front Line Worker application window closes July 22, 2022. Discussed there will be a 2 factor authentication when logging into account and is a requirement. Discussed training at ARCC, mental health, student data privacy, and parents not able to opt out of JMC, google classroom, etc. or any digital platform necessary for education.
Willlow River Pride:
- Mr. Schiller, Kristi, and the Kinder/Summer School staff for supporting our participating students.
- Dave Kuhlman and Zak Mathson for their years of service to the district
- Our custodial crew for their world preparing the building for the fall.
Upcoming Meetings:
• July 27 6:00pm Pine County Leadership Meeting (PTCC)
• August 2 1:15 pm Facilities/Activites Committee
• August 2 5:00 pm Curriculum/Policy
• August 8 5:00 pm Finance/Personnel/Negotiations
• August 11 5 pm Cooperative Meeting (ML)
• August 16 6:00 pm Regular Board Meeting
• August 30 7:45 am Staff Breakfast
Open-Al-Arfaj discussed the Committee of the Whole and when it will happen. Prachar shared there has been no discussion yet on this but looking at the end of September, early October meeting date.
Prachar moved into recess for closed-session at 6:53 p.m. No objections.
Consider Closing the Meeting per MN Statute 13D.05 Subd. 3(a) for Superintendent Annual Evaluation.
Closed Session for Superintendent Annual Evaluation.
Re-Open Meeting.
The board came out of closed session at 7:17 pm and reopened the meeting at 7:18 pm.
The school board completed the Superintendent annual evaluation and determined that Mr. Peel has favorable met or exceeded expectations. Mr. Peel and the school board are appreciative of the evaluation process.
Sonja made the motion to adjourn, Second by Connie, unanimous vote to adjourn.
Adjournment at 7:19 pm.
Respectfully submitted
David Prachar, Board Chair
E. Bruce Bohaty, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 28, 2022)
