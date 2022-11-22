Willow River Area Schools
ISD #577
8142 Pine Street
Willow River, Minnesota 55795
Unofficial Minutes for the Regular Meeting
of the School Board
6:00 pm
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
High School Library,
Room 13
Call to Order-The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance by Chair David Prachar at 6:00pm.
School Board members present were David Prachar, Sonja Roach, Aziz Al-Arfaj, and Bruce Bohaty. Connie Mikrot was absent. Others in attendance were Superintendent Bill Peel, Elementary Principal Neil Schiller, High School Principal Melissa Johnson, Business Manager Laura Carlson, District Administrative Assistant Cathy Troskey, Student Representative Kelsey Smekofske and three visitors.
Comments and Requests from Visitors. None.
A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and seconded by Roach to approve the consent agenda.
a. Minutes from the October 18, 2022 Regular Board Meeting.
b. Bills and Claims for October, 2022.
c. Treasurer’s Report for October, 2022.
d. Contract and Addendum to Shared Business Manager Contract.
The motion passed unanimously.
For discussion, Peel presented and discussed the Canvas Election results. A motion by Prachar and seconded by Roach to approve the Canvas Election results.
The motion passed unanimously.
For discussion, Peel presented and discussed the enrollment update and we are currently at 411 students.
For discussion, Peel presented and discussed the Education Support Professionals Master Agreement for 2022-2024. A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Al-Arfaj to approve the Master Agreement for 2022-2024.
The motion passed unanimously.
Peel presented and discussed the following job descriptions. A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Roach to approve the job descriptions.
Elementary Administrative Assistant
Elementary Principal
Food Service Supervisor
The motion passed unanimously.
For consideration, Roach presented and discussed, as appropriate, the policies noted below:
620-Credit for Learning
501-School Weapons Policy
516-Student Medication
101-Legal Status of the School District
103-Complaints-Student, Employees, Parents, and other
Persons
606-Textbooks & Instructional Materials
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Bohaty to approve policies 620, 501, 516, 101, 103 and 606. The motion passed unanimously.
The following policies were reviewed with no changes and no board action was taken.
502-Search of Student Lockers, Desks, Personal Possessions, and Student’s Person
101.1-Name of the School District
A motion was made by Prachar and was seconded by Roach to approve the Resolution Accepting Donations. Donations received totaled $2,000.00.
Reports: Student Representative
- Kelsey Smekofske shared that the Student Council is getting more involved with elementary. They held movie night and plan to do it again in December. The National Honor Society is working to conduct a winter clothes drive and will ask the community for assistance.
Elementary Principal - Neil Schiller shared The Friends of Boundary Waters visit with the 6th grade students. Busy with community and family events with Trunk or Treat. Deputy Vork assisted in traffic control. Had 200 guests outside lined up watching the Goblin parade. The Veterans Day breakfast was a great success with students greeting veterans, singing, reading poems and presenting artwork.
High School Principal - Melissa Johnson shared that it is American Education Week. Brian Richards came and spoke to students and had magic tricks. Honor Roll Breakfast will be Wednesday before Thanksgiving for 130 students. Our Blood drive is full.
Board Members/Committees
Curriculum/Policy - Roach shared the committee reviewed the comparison of our MCA’s to local school districts, reviewed policies, and discussed next month’s policies.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations - Prachar shared the committee reviewed the payment register, treasurer’s report and deposits. They went over enrollment, reviewed the Business Manager Contract, the 2022-2024 Master Agreement and job descriptions.
Facilities/Transportation/Activities - Al-Arfaj shared the committee reviewed Innovative Safety Solutions recommendation. Transportation is still short on bus drivers and sub drivers and discussed stop arm violations. They also discussed the need for gravel in the bus garage stall and to fill in holes leading into the garages. The boilers were tuned. The committee had a discussion about water and indoor toilets at the football field area. Vending machines are going to be removed from school and the school plans to purchase their own vending machines for students and staff.
Superintendent
- Peel shared that he, the elementary principal, and two teachers attended the MREA Summitt and it was a great event. Vending machines have been removed and the district is developing plans to purchase their own. Transportation is working with local news agencies to market the newly installed stop arms cameras. The district is preparing for inclement weather by updating our e-learning plans. Following the midterm election, there will be a lot to discuss with our local legislatures. Area Superintendents are going to meet with the newly elected legislatures in our area and are going to start discussing our needs and ways they can support our students, staff and families.
Willow River Pride - Peel would like to thank and congratulate the following:
Thank you to all of our area veterans and military members for your service. Thank you also to the elementary staff and students, kitchen staff, and the Willow River PTO for supporting our Veteran’s Day Breakfast
Congratulations to our Boys Cross Country Team for advancing and competing in the state tournament.
Congratulations to the Rebel Football team for their 7AA Championship and advancing to the state tournament.
Northview Bank of Willow River, Figueroa’s Cafe, Willow River Lumber Yard, and The Squirrel Cage for supporting our Trunk or Treat Event.
Heidi Burton for donating pumpkins to the Early Childhood Program.
Friends of the Boundary Waters for teaching the sixth graders about the BWCA.
Deputy Zak Vork, our SRO, for supporting our students and staff.
Upcoming Meetings:
December 6 1:15 pm Facilities/Activities Committee
December 6 5:00 pm Curriculum/Policy
December 12 7:30 am Finance/Personnel/Negotiations
December 20 6:00 pm Regular Board and Truth & Taxation Meeting
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Al-Arfaj to adjourn the meeting at 6:55 pm.
The motion passed unanimously.
Respectfully submitted,
David Prachar, Board Chair
E. Bruce Bohaty, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on November 24, 2022)
