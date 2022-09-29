Unofficial Minutes for the Regular Meeting of the School Board
6:00 pm Tuesday, September 20, 2022 High School Library, Room 13
Call to Order-The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance by Chair David Prachar at 6:00pm. School Board members present were David Prachar, Sonja Roach, Connie Mikrot and Bruce Bohaty. Others in attendance were Superintendent Bill Peel, Elementary Principal Neil Schiller, High School Principal Melissa Johnson, Business Manager Laura Carlson, District Administrative Assistant Cathy Troskey and five visitors.
Comments and Requests from Visitors. Kraig Wylie spoke about CRT and gender and asked why is it in the school. Kraig stated he is not trying to take the position, but said the school board must do more to keep it out of school.
Aziz Al-Arfaj arrived at 6:05 p.m.
PTO-Tara Prachar, President of the PTO spoke about the PTO Organization. The PTO has six people running it. They would love more members. Tara Prachar gave each board member a flyer on the PTO’s program of activities and where their funds go to. The PTO has a Color run in October. The PTO provides all the school supplies for Elementary and High School students, they provide a Carnival at the Open House, they provide funds for field trip transportation, other classroom needs and so much more. The PTO is maxed out and not enough bodies to run the Book Fair and after school movies. The PTO welcomes all Willow River parents to join. Meetings are held on the second Wednesday of the month at 6 pm.
Approval of Agenda-A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and seconded by Mikrot to approve the agenda.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Roach to approve the consent agenda.
a. Minutes from the August 16, 2022 Regular Board Meeting
b. Bills and Claims for August, 2022.
c. Treasurer’s Report of August, 2022.
d. Hiring of Jan Turner, Elementary Music Teacher.
e. Hiring of Gina Horton, Kitchen-Aide.
f. Hiring of Stephanie Koski, Paraprofessional.
g. Hiring of Jacqueline Tellin, Paraprofessional.
h. Hiring of Lyndee Mlaskoch, Bus Driver
i. Hiring of Jeffrey Wockenfus, Bus Driver
j. Contract for Dawn Hultgren, Northern Lights Special Education Cooperative Business Manager.
k. Lane Change for Candi Lund from BA Step 10 to BA+20 Step 10.
l. Resignation of Tonya Wigg, Special Education Paraprofessional.
The motion passed unanimously.
For discussion, Bill Peel presented and recommended the approval for two field trips that need approval to go out of State to the UWS Campus in Wisconsin. A motion by Roach and seconded by Mikrot to approve two field trips going out of the state to UWS Campus.
The motion passed unanimously.
For discussion, Bill Peel presented and discussed the enrollment being at 413. Truancy Letters have gone out to families who the school has not heard from this current year.
For discussion, Bill Peel presented and discussed the preliminary levy. A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Al-Arfaj to recommend approval of the preliminary levy at maximum.
The motion passed unanimously.
Recommended to consider Job Descriptions:
Business Manager-A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to approve the Business Manager job description.
The motion passed unanimously.
District Administrative Assistant-A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and seconded by Roach to approve the District Administrative Assistant description.
The motion passed unanimously.
For consideration, Roach presented and recommends the approval of the polices noted below:
102-Equal Educational Opportunity
No Board Action Needed.
214-Out-of-state Travel by School Board Members
704-Development/Maintenance Inventory Fixed Assets & Accounting System
No Board Action Needed.
714-Fund Balances
No Board Action Needed.
506-Student Discipline
721-Uniform Grant Guidance Policy Regarding Federal Revenue Sources
208-Development, Adoption & Implementation of Policies
416-Drug and Alcohol Testing
210-Conflict of Interest-School Board Members
A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and seconded by Bohaty to approve policies 506, 721, 208, 416, 210.
The motion passed unanimously.
Resolution Accepting Donations-A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Mikrot to approve Resolution Accepting Donations.
Reports:
Student Representative-No one attended.
Elementary Principal-Neil Schiller shared that the School Open House was well attended with face painting, food, games. Third party services were also in attendance. Kids and families are excited to get the new year started. FastBridge Assessments started today. Added a few assessments this year to work with FastTrack to get better data. Teachers will meet monthly on date reviews. Would like to recognize Candi Lund and Ashley Keur on obtaining continuing contract status.
High School Principal -Melissa Johnson shared they are working on getting a Student Representative by October. Congratulations to Sue Henkel and Kelly Ketchum for obtaining continuing contract status. Homecoming is next week. Tuesday is the coronation at 11:00 a.m. as well as picture day. Pepfest will be held in Moose Lake on Friday. Football game is at 5:00 p.m. because of an alumni event. Moose Lake will host the homecoming dance on Saturday.
Board Members/Committees:
Curriculum/Policy-Roach shared the committee reviewed the foreign language offerings, reviewed last year’s MCA results, reviewed and revised Polices.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations-Prachar shared that the committee reviewed the SRO service, discussion about the school trailer, the personnel recommendations, ESP negotiations and reviewed job descriptions.
Facilities/Transportation/Activities -Al-Arfaj shared that the committee discussed that the presentation from Drew Abrahamson, Innovative Safety Solution was tabled until next month, they discussed the Crisis Management Plan, the School Resource Officer, update on the school buses that are all still in Duluth getting work done on them and discussed the facility update projects.
Superintendent-Bill Peel discussed that he is very busy going back and forth in Barnum, Willow and away attending in person meetings. He spoke about our School Resource Officer (SRO) coming into the school 5-10 hours a week. The SRO will support the district, to include watching traffic and communicating with students and staff. He spoke that Covid is still affecting students and he has applied for a grant for free COVID tests. Special Education enrollment is increasing and the teacher caseloads are growing beyond recommended levels. Once we can better define actual workloads, option will be developed to support staff.
Willow River Pride: Thank you to our PTO for their sponsorship of our Open House. Thank you to Nathan Berg and all of the bus and van drivers for their hard work to get our bus schedules updated and creating a safer student loading system. Thank you all staff for a successful first few weeks of the school year. Thank you to First National Bank, Northview Bank, Zach Wild of the US Army, WREA, and ESP for providing breakfast and lunch treats to the staff during workshop week. Thank you to our School cooks, Thrifty White, Monarch, New Direction, Army National Guard, MSOP and Kids Bowling for supporting our students and staff during the Open House.
Upcoming Meetings:
October 4 1:15 pm Facilities/Activities Committee
October 4 5:00 pm Curriculum/Policy
October 10 7:30 pm Finance/Personnel/Negotiations
October 18 6:00 pm Regular Board Meeting
October 26 7:00 pm Pine County Leadership
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to adjourn the meeting at 6:43 p.m. The motion passed unanimously.
David Prachar, Board Chair
E. Bruce Bohaty, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 29, 2022)
