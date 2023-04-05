8142 Pine Street
Willow River, Minnesota 55795
Unofficial Minutes for the Regular Meeting
of the School Board
6:00 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023 High School Library, Room 13
Call to Order-The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance by Chair David Prachar at 6:00pm. School Board members present were Bruce Bohaty, Sonja Roach, Susan Grill, Crystal Davis, David Prachar and Connie Mikrot. Others in attendance were Superintendent Bill Peel, High School Principal Melissa Johnson, Elementary Principal Neil Schiller, Business Manager Laura Carlson, District Administrative Assistant Cathleen Troskey and four visitors. Student Representative Kelsey Smekofske was absent.
Comments and Requests from Visitors - None.
Peel would like Budget Revision added to #17. Open. A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Mikrot to approve the Agenda as amended.
The motion passed unanimously.
Grill would like Bills and Claims and Treasurer’s Report removed from the Consent Agenda and added to #17. Open. A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Davis to approve the Consent Agenda as amended.
The motion passed unanimously.
Britta Cadotte discussed traveling out of state to Boston in summer of 2024 with students. A motion was made by Davis and seconded by Bohaty for out of state travel summer of 2024.
The motion passed unanimously.
For discussion, Bill Peel presented and discussed the current enrollment update.
Peel made a recommendation to approve H21 Group to resurface the gym floor this summer. A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Grill.
The motion passed unanimously.
Peel made a recommendation to approve Scholastic Equipment Company to replace the elementary lockers this summer. A motion was made by Grill and seconded by Roach.
The motion passed unanimously.
Peel made a recommendation to approve the 2023-2024 School Calendar. A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Mikrot to approve the 2023-2024 School Calendar.
The motion passed unanimously.
For consideration, Bohaty summarized and recommended as appropriate, the twelve policies noted below.
532-Use of Peace Officers & Crisis Teams to Remove Students with IEPs from School Grounds
• 533-Wellness
• 203.5-School Board Meeting Agenda
• 205-Open & Closed Meetings
• Appendix B to Policy 521-Guidelines and Procedures for 504 Plans
• 401-Equal Employment Opportunity
• 402-Disability Nondiscrimination
• 406-Public & Private Data
• Appendix A to Policy 406-Consent to Release Data
• 204-School Board Meeting Minutes
• 206-Public Participation & Complaints about Persons at School
• 209-Code of Ethics
A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Davis to approve the policies.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Mikrot to approve Resolution Accepting Donations. Donations received totaled $1,220.
The motion passed unanimously.
Reports:
Student Representative - No report given.
Elementary Principal - Neil Schiller shared Book Bingo was held on March 2nd and had great attendance. Every child was able to leave with a book. Math night will be hosted here in April. Friday there will be an all school celebration for the Read-A-Thon. March 3rd 4th-6th grade had a math competition. Community Ed will be hosting Candy Bar Bingo on March 24th, Seed Starting Class on April 19th and every Monday there is Cribbage until the end of May.
High School Principal - Melissa Johnson shared that field trip season has started. 9th grade went to a Career Day at Fond du Lac College. Feed our Starving Children is on April 1st. Cost is $10. Reading MCA’s for 7th, 8th and 10th grade starts next week, ACT Tests for 11th is on April 4th, April 6th is Community Day and a Top 20 Speaker will be at the school that afternoon.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations - Mikrot shared that the committee reviewed the enrollment, ARCC update, reviewed revised budget, lockers, gym resurfacing and discussed negotiations.
Board Members/Committees
Facilities / Transportation/Activities - Grill shared they reviewed the gym resurfacing, the new lockers, the softball field and removal of snow, vending machine, transportation and shortage of drivers and how it could affect extracurricular activities, discussion of transportation new software for route management and the outdoor classroom.
Curriculum/Policy - Bohaty shared they reviewed Tier 1 Intervention, policies were reviewed and revised, the 516.5-overdose medication policy was tabled for further discussion and research and reviewed next month policies.
Superintendent - Peel shared that the vending machine is in, just waiting on outlet, ARCC is back up and running, we have 25 gym chairs, need 40, looking at Tech sharing with Barnum where it can save both districts money and have Rick Frentress full time in his classroom, the Governor passed the free breakfast and lunch bill and discussed other legislative updates.
Willow River Pride:
• Our many special guest readers for reading to our students during Dr. Seuss Week.
• Tina DeRungs for helping to cover a classroom during an extended leave.
• PTO for donating books for Book Bingo.
• Amanda Eckerman, Niki Koski, Ben Eckerman, Wyatt Frisch, and Tara Prachar for their help with Book Bingo.
Upcoming Meetings:
• March 22 5:00 pmJoint Liaison
• April 4 1:00 pm Facilities/Transportation/Activities
• April 4 5:00 pm Curriculum/Policy
• April 11 7:30 am Finance/Personnel/Negotiations
• April 18 6:00 pm Regular Board Meeting
• April 19 6:00 pm Pine County Leadership
Open:
A. Budge Revision. Laura Carlson read through Budget Revision. A motion was made by Grill and seconded by Roach to approve the Budget Revision.
The motion passed unanimously.
B. Bills and Claims. A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Grill to approve the Bills and Claims.
The motion passed unanimously.
C. Treasurer’s Report. A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Mikrot to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
The motion passed unanimously.
Prachar moved into recess for closed-session at 6:52pm. No objections.
Consider Closing the Meeting per MN Statute 13D.03 Subd. 1(b) for Labor Negotiations.
Prachar moved to reopen the meeting at 6:55 pm. No objections.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to adjourn the meeting at 7:56 pm.
The motion passed unanimously.
Respectfully submitted,
David Prachar, Board Chair
Bruce Bohaty, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 6, 2023)
