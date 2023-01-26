8142 Pine Street
Willow River, Minnesota 5579
Unofficial Minutes for the Regular Meeting of
the School Board
6:00 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023 High School
Library, Room 13
Call to Order-The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance by Chair David Prachar at 6:00pm. School Board members present were David Prachar, Sonja Roach, Susan Grill, Bruce Bohaty and Connie Mikrot. Crystal Davis was absent. Others in attendance were Superintendent Bill Peel, Elementary Principal Neil Schiller, High School Principal Melissa Johnson, Business Manager Laura Carlson, District Administrative Assistant Cathy Troskey, Student Representative Kelsey Smekofske and three visitors.
The Ceremonial Oath of Office was administered by Bill Peel, swearing in board members David Prachar, Bruce Bohaty and Susan Grill.
Comments and Requests from Visitors. None.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to approve the agenda.
The motion was passed unanimously.
A nomination was made by Bohaty to elect Prachar for Board Chair.
Hearing no further nominations, Prachar was voted Chair by acclamation.
A nomination was made by Prachr to elect Mikrot for Treasurer/Vice Chair.
Hearing no further nominations, Mikrot was voted Treasurer/Vice Chair by acclamation.
A nomination was made by Mikrot to elect Bohaty for Clerk.
Hearing no further nominations, Bohaty was voted Clerk by acclamation.
Appointment of Committees
District Committees
Facilities/Activities - Bohaty, Prachar, Grill
Curriculum/Policy - Bohaty, Davis, Roach
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations - Prachar, Mikrot, Grill
Sports Liaison - Bohaty, Prachar, Mikrot
Barnum-Moose Lake-Willow River Cooperative - Roach, Prachar, Mikrot
MSHSL Representative - Bohaty
School Committees
Staff Development - Mikrot
Community Education Advisory - Bohaty
Calendar Committee - Prachar
Continuing Education - Bohaty
Wellness - Davis
Crisis Management - Prachar
Incident Command Team - Prachar
Top 20 - Grill
A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Roach to keep the upcoming Board Meetings on the 3rd Tuesday of the month, 6:00pm in the High School Library.
The motion passed unanimously.
Upcoming Committee Meetings
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations - 2nd Tuesday of the month - 7:30am
Facilities/Activities Committee - 1st Tuesday of the month - 1:00pm
Curriculum/Policy - 1st Tuesday of the month - 5:00pm - Room 112
Sports Liaison - called as needed.
Barnum-Moose Lake-Willow River Coop - called as needed.
MSHSL - as called.
Calendar - as called.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Bohaty to continue last year’s roll call voting procedures.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Bohaty to approve the consent agenda, except for 14.m. and 14.n. to be moved to #23 on the agenda.
Consent Agenda:
a. Minutes from the December 20, 2022 Regular Board Meeting and Truth in Taxation Presentation.
b. Bills and Claims for December, 2022.
c. Treasurer’s Report for December 2022.
d. Hiring of Shailene Owens, Title I Paraprofessional.
e. Lane Change for Jessica Youngberg from BA Step 2 to BA+10 Step 2.
f. Designation of Depositories: Northview Bank-Willow River, Woodlands Bank-Sturgeon Lake and Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund.
g. Designation of District Legal Firm: Rupp, Anderson, Squires and Waldspurger with Board Chair and Superintendent with Contact permission.
h. Designation of a Legal Newspaper: Moose Lake Star-Gazette.
i. Designation of School Board Compensation: $75 monthly.
j. District Mileage Reimbursement Rate: Standard IRS Reimbursement Rate.
k. District Per Diem Rate: $15 for breakfast, $15 for lunch, and $20 for supper.
l. Authorizing the Superintendent and Business Manager for certain financial decisions: Make investments, transfer funds, and pay district bills per policy and/or procedures, and for the Superintendent to sign contracts for amounts up to $10,000.
m. Authorize by resolution the Business Manager and District Administrative Assistant to assist in duties of treasurer and clerk for the Willow River Area School Board.
n. Authorize by resolution the use of district credit cards by the Superintendent with a spending limit of $10,000, Business Manager with a spending limit of $10,000, and the District Administrative Assistant with a spending limit of $5,000 to make purchases on behalf of the district.
The motion passed unanimously.
Peel presented information and recommended the FFA and Elementary to have field trips to Mont du Lac in Wisconsin. A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Bohaty to approve the Out of State travel.
The motion passed unanimously.
For discussion, Peel presented and discussed the enrollment update and we are currently at 415 students.
For consideration, Peel presented and discussed, as appropriate, the policies noted below:
• 522-Student Sex Nondiscrimination
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Mikrot to approve policy 522.
The motion passed unanimously.
The following policies were reviewed with no changes and no board action was taken.
• 524-Internet Acceptable Use & Safety
• 526-Hazing Prohibition
• 203-Operation of School Board - Governing Rules
• 203.1-School Board Procedures - Rules of Order
• 203.2-Order of Regular School Board Meeting
A motion was made by Prachar and was seconded by Roach to approve the Resolution Accepting Donations. Donations received totaled $7,250.00.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Mikrot and was seconded by Grill to approve the Resolution Directing the Administration to make Recommendations for Reductions in Programs and Positions and Reasons Therefore.
The motion passed unanimously.
Reports:
Student Representative - Kelsey Smekofske shared that the Student Council held movie night for the elementary and it went well. NHS is looking at having a fundraiser over Valentines Day with flowers and notes. Snow Week is January 30, 2023 with coronation at 11:00 am and a dance at Willow River Area School on February 4, 2023 from 7pm-10pm.
Elementary Principal - Neil Schiller shared that the National Spelling Bee started. FastBridge was last week for elementary. The 5th graders had a pancake competition.
High School Principal - Melissa Johnson shared that this is the last week of the first semester. New schedules start Monday for students. FastBridge starts next week. Neil and Melissa will be attending the Principals Convention.
Board Members/Committees -
Curriculum/Policy - Did not meet.
Facilities/Transportation/Activities - Did not meet.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations - Mikrot shared the committee reviewed the payment register, treasurer’s report and deposits. They reviewed the enrollment update gaining four new students. They went over the hiring of Shailene Ownes and the lane change request for Jessica Youngberg. Job descriptions will be reviewed in February.
Superintendent - Peel shared they had Gathering of the Great Minds in Barnum on Monday. Peel attended the MSBA Conference along with Bruce and Connie, with great speakers, breakout sessions and roundtable discussions. Sherry Carlson applied for and received a $10,000 grant. Five E-learning days have been used and further discussion will be required for additional inclement weather days.
Willow River Pride:
• Northview Bank of Willow River for donating hats and mittens to our students.
• Frontline Impact Project Heroes for Healthy Schools for the very large donation of Lysol wipes that will be shared with neighbors along the I35 corridor.
• Our students, staff and families for their understanding and flexibility dealing with our E-Learning weather days.
Upcoming Meetings:
• January 25 6:00 pm Pine County Leadership
• February 7 1:00 pm Facilities/Activities Committee
• February 7 5:00 pm Curriculum/Policy
• February 14 7:30 am Finance/Personnel/Negotiations
• February 21 6:00 pm Regular Board Meeting
Items moved from the Consent Agenda.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Bohaty to authorize by resolution the Business Manager and District Administrative Assistant to assist in duties of treasurer and clerk for the Willow River Area School Board.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Mikrot to authorize by resolution the use of district credit cards by the Superintendent with a spending limit of $10,000, Business Manager with a spending limit of $10,000, and the District Administrative Assistant with a spending limit of $5,000 to make purchases on behalf of the district.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to adjourn the meeting at 6:47 pm.
The motion passed unanimously.
Respectfully submitted,
David Prachar, Board Chair
E. Bruce Bohaty, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 26, 2023)
