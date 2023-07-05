8142 Pine Street
Willow River, Minnesota 55795
Unofficial Minutes for the Regular Meeting of the School Board
6:00 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023 High School Library, Room 13
Call to Order-The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance by Chair David Prachar at 6:00pm. School Board members present were Connie Mikrot, Bruce Bohaty, Sonja Roach, Susan Grill, Crystal Davis and David Prachar. Others in attendance were Superintendent Bill Peel, Elementary Principal Neil Schiller, Business Manager Laura Carlson, District Administrative Assistant Cathleen Troskey and eight visitors. High School Principal Melissa Johnson and Student Representative Kelsey Smekofske were absent.
Comments and Requests from Visitors - None.
Discussion was held to amend the Agenda to remove #23, #24 and #25. A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Mikrot to approve the amended agenda.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Davis to approve the consent agenda.
a. Minutes from the May 16, 2023 Regular Board Meeting.
b. Bills and Claims for May, 2023.
c. Treasurer’s Report for May, 2023.
d. Hiring of Kathryn Brimhall, Secondary Music.
e. Resignation of Laura Wyatt, Agricultural Education Teacher.
The motion passed unanimously.
Presentation by Ideal Energies for On-Site Solar Project was made by Darrin Dufresne and Rich Ragatz. A motion was made by Prachar to approve the continuation of this project with Ideal Energies pending contract review and contract approval in early July. Motion was seconded by Grill.
The motion passed unanimously.
For discussion, Bill Peel presented and discussed the end-of-year enrollment update.
Peel made a recommendation to renew the Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium contract. A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to approve the renewal of said contract. The motion passed unanimously.
Peel made a recommendation to renew the Minnesota Rural Education Association contract. A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Davis to approve the renewal of said contract. The motion passed unanimously.
Peel made a recommendation to renew the Resource Training and Solutions contract. A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to approve the renewal of said contract. The motion passed unanimously.
Peel made a recommendation to approve the Revised 2023-2024 School Calendar and MOU. A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to approve the reviewed 2023-2024 School Calendar and MOU. The motion passed unanimously.
Mikrot made a motion to approve the Certification of Updated District Population Estimate and was seconded by Prachar. The motion passed unanimously.
Prachar made a motion to approve the Shared Service Agreement Amendment #2 and was seconded by Roach. The motion passed unanimously.
The Shared Service Agreement Amendment #3 was discussed and no board action was necessary.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Mikrot to approve the FY24 Budget.
For consideration, Roach presented and recommended, as appropriate, the one revised policy noted below:
427-Workload Limits for Certain Special Education Teachers
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Davis to approve policy 427.
The motion passed unanimously.
The following policies were reviewed with no changes and no board action was taken.
301-School District Administration
302-Superintendent
303-Superintendent Selection
304-Superintendent Contract, Duties, & Evaluation
The following policies were tabled and will go back to the committee for further review per MSBA updates.
601-District Curriculum & Instruction Goals
603-Curriculum Development
Resolution Accepting Donations-A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Roach to approve Resolution Accepting Donations. Donations received totaled $790.
The motion passed unanimously.
Reports:
Student Representative - No report given.
Elementary Principal - Neil Schiller shared the spring concerts, track and field, kindergarten graduation and 6th grade move up were all well attended. Summer School and Kinder Camp started and there will be a field trip on June 29th. The transition for the new principal is going well. Neil thanked the School Board, staff and Rebel students, Melissa Johnson and Bill Peel for their leadership and mentorship. Neil said Willow River will always have a place in his heart.
High School Principal - Neil spoke for Melissa Johnson and shared that Melissa is at the MN School Safety Conference, there are 8 students for summer school and the school forest is coming along nicely.
Board Members/Committees
Facilities/Transportation/Activities - Grill shared the new lockers have arrived, work will start on the gym floor and shot clocks end of June, seeding of football field is complete; transportation drivers will be short this fall and will need drivers; the Outdoor Classroom project is progressing nicely and reviewed the 10 year LTFM plan.
Curriculum/Policy - Roach shared that the committee discussed the commercial property and reviewed the policies and plans for next month policies.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations - Mikrot shared that the committee reviewed the May payment register and treasurer’s report and deposits; reviewed enrollment; reviewed ARCC renewal; discussed the commercial property; reviewed the FY24 Budget; reviewed the Amended #2 Shared Service Agreement; discussed hiring Kathryn Brimhall for music and the resignation of Laura Wyatt; discussed negotiations, the superintendent’s evaluation and reviewed the revised school calendar..
Superintendent - Peel shared about the possible increase of SRO time, the administrative team from both Willow River and Barnum attended the Region 7 Conference; Family Resource Center information is on our website; Ride Safe Training will take place on 9/11/23 at Carlton County Fairgrounds with Barnum and Moose Lake. Peel has been attending and speaking at Township and Cities meetings. Davis will need to complete Phase 1 and 2 and Roach to complete Phase 2 and Peel will Mentor them during the summer training event.
Willow River Pride:
Mr. Schiller and Ms. Wyatt for their dedication to the district. We wish them well in their future endeavors.
Our student-athlete team and individual state participants for a great season.
Rick Frentress and Kevin Prachar for all the time and effort they have put into the school forest project.
Upcoming Meetings:
July 12 5:15 pm Special Meeting
July 12 5:30 pm Committee of the Whole
July 13 7:30 am Finance/Personnel/Negotiations
July 13 1:00 pm Facilities/Transportation/Activities
July 13 5:00 pm Curriculum/Policy
July 18 6:00 pm Regular Board Meeting
July 19 5:00 pm Joint Liaison
Open. None.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to adjourn the meeting at 7:37 pm.
The motion passed unanimously.
Respectfully submitted,
David Prachar, Board Chair
E. Bruce Bohaty, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 6, 2023)
