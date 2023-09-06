ISD #577
8142 Pine Street
Willow River, Minnesota 55795
Unofficial Minutes for the Regular Meeting of the
School Board
6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August, 2023 Elementary
School Library
Call to Order-The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance by Chair David Prachar at 6:00 p.m. School Board members present were Sonja Roach, Susan Grill, Crystal Davis, David Prachar, Connie Mikrot, Bruce Bohaty and Student Representative Camryn Hendricks. Others in attendance were Superintendent Bill Peel, High School Principal Melissa Johnson, Elementary Principal Paul Riihiluoma, Business Manager Laura Carlson, District Administrative Assistant Cathleen Troskey and two visitors.
Comments and Requests from Visitors - None.
Mikrot would like add to #16 Review of Sub and Food Rates to the Agenda. A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Mikrot to approve the agenda as amended.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Davis to approve the consent agenda.
a. Minutes from the July 18, 2023 Regular Board Meeting.
b. Bills and Claims for July, 2023.
c. Treasurer’s Report for July, 2023.
d. Hiring of David Olson, Title I Teacher.
e. Hiring of Caleb Jensen, Career and Technical Education Teacher.
f. Hiring of Erin Dockal, Media Specialist and Technology Assistant.
g. Resignation of Kristi Johnson, Elementary Administrative Assistant.
h. Lane Change for Jessica Youngberg from BA+10 Step 3 to MA Step 3.
The motion passed unanimously.
Prachar discussed the results of July’s closed session. 1. Purchased property at 8121 Co Hwy 61, Willow River for $112,000 for the purposes of Before and After School Daycare. 2. Conducted annual Superintendent evaluation for Peel and Peel exceeded established goals and his evaluation was very positive.
A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Roach to approve December 19, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. for the truth and taxation date and time.
The motion passed unanimously. A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to approve the Shared Service Agreement, Amendment #3, Transportation Supervisor.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Davis to approve the 2023-2024 Student/Parents Handbook.
The motion passed unanimously.
For consideration, Davis presented and discussed, as appropriate, the policies noted below:
• 904-Distribution of Materials on School Property by Non-school Person
• 907-Rewards
No action needed for Policies 904 and 907.
• 617-District Ensurance of Preparatory & High School Standards
• 515-Protection & Privacy of Pupil Records and Appendix A
• 516.5-Overdose Medication
• 524-Internet Acceptable Use & Safety
• 532-Use Of Peace Officers & Crisis Teams To Remove Students With IEPs From School Grounds
• 534-Unpaid Meal Charges
• 602-Organization of School Calendar
• 604-Instructional Curriculum
• 613-Graduation Requirements
• 618-Assessment of Student Achievement
• 620-Credit for Learning
• 621-Literacy and the READ Act
• 624-Online Learning Options
• 708-Transportation of Non-
Public School Students
• 709-Student Transportation Safety and Attachments A, B and C
• 806-Crisis Management
• 504-Student Dress and
Appearance
• 722-Public Data Requests
• 520-Student Surveys
• 906-Community Notification of Predatory Offenders
• 617-District Ensurance of Preparatory & High School Standards
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Grill to approve the policies 515, 516.5, 524, 532, 534, 602, 604, 613, 618, 620, 621, 624, 708, 709, 806, 504, 722, 520, 906 and delete 617 as it is repetitive.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Mikrot to approve Resolution Accepting Donations. Donations received totaled $3,500.00.
The motion passed unanimously.
Reports:
Student Representative - Hendricks reported that Homecoming is the week of 9/26/23-9/30/2023.
Elementary Principal - Riihiluoma shared he is still humbled and honored to be a part of the team. Been working on getting new staff. The new math materials have arrived and are in classrooms. Continue to connect with staff and is working on getting ready for the new school year.
High School Principal - Johnson shared about the wide variety of optional teacher training next week, the upcoming workshop week starting at Camp Heartland on August 28, 2023 at 8:00 a.m., teachers will be in the classrooms on August 29th and School Board will be serving breakfast that morning at 7:45 a.m., and the Open House is set for August 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m., PTO will have games, vendors will have tables and there will be a community dinner.
Board Members/Committees
Facilities/Transportation/Activities - Bohaty shared locker installation has been delayed and will start August 24, the gym floor is finished and looks great, the football field is looking good, all classrooms have been cleaned and the softball field had ag lime delivered and discussed dugouts. Nate attended Train-the-Trainer. Nate is still looking for sub drivers and using the Lynx system on the bus routes this year. We have a Shared Transportation Agreement with Barnum as discussed earlier. The school forest pavilion is close to being started and the shed and bathroom are almost completed. The district will need to establish a plan moving forward for facility updates and needs for the Highway 61 building. Ragnar came through Willow and was hosted by PTO and believed it was successful.
Curriculum/Policy - Davis shared that the committee reviewed the policies and the Student Hand Book and made a few changes.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations - Mikrot shared that the committee reviewed the treasurer’s report and payment register, the deposits, reviewed Sub/Food rates, and discussed personnel lane changes, resignations and new hires. Talked about the Rebels Sports Social Media Promoter and Troskey has agreed to provide this service.
Superintendent - Peel shared that lockers will be installed before Open House.
Willow River Pride:
Although not required or expected, it has been exciting to see so many elementary classrooms taking shape, as teachers prepare for the return of our students. Thanks to teachers who are going above and beyond!
PTO for hosting the Ragnar and earning money for all of our school supplies.
Nate Berg, our Transportation Supervisor, for his hard work preparing for the coming school year. Nate’s dedicated hours learning our new routing software, making necessary adjustments to reduce travel time for our students.
Upcoming Meetings:
September 5 1:00 p.m. Facilities/Transportation/Activities
September 5 5:00 p.m. Curriculum/Policy
September 12 7:30 a.m. Finance/Personnel/Negotiations
September 19 6:00 p.m. Regular Board Meeting
Open - A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Bohaty to approve the 2023-2024 Substitute and Food Rates. Teacher Sub $150; Paraprofessional $16.00; Kitchen Helper $15.00; Bus Driver $21.00; Van Driver $19.00; Staff Breakfast $2.35; Staff Lunch $40.95 and Milk $0.35. The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to adjourn the meeting at 6:28 p.m. The motion passed unanimously.
Respectfully submitted,
David Prachar, Board Chair
E. Bruce Bohaty, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 7, 2023)
