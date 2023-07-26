Willow River, Minnesota 55795 Unofficial Minutes for the Regular Meeting
of the School Board
6:00 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023 High School Library, Room 13
Call to Order-The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance by Chair David Prachar at 6:00pm. School Board members present were Susan Grill, Crystal Davis, David Prachar, Connie Mikrot, Bruce Bohaty and Sonja Roach. Others in attendance were Superintendent Bill Peel, High School Principal Melissa Johnson, Elementary Principal Paul Riihiluoma, District Administrative Assistant Cathleen Troskey, Student Representative Camryn Hendricks and three visitors. Business Manager Laura Carlson was absent.
Comments and Requests from Visitors - None.
Prachar to add under #14 of Agenda the Summary of July 12, 2023 Special School Board Closed Session Meeting and under #11 Reports add School Board Committee Structure Changes. A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Grill to approve the Agenda as amended. The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Davis to approve the Consent Agenda. The motion passed unanimously.
Peel recommends considering the 10-Year Long Term Facility Maintenance Plan. A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Bohaty to approve the Resolution Adopting the School District’s Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Plan. The motion passed unanimously.
Peel made a recommendation to make a commitment to Willow Branches Before and After School Day Care. A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Roach for the commitment to Willow Branches Before and After School Day Care for school year 2023-2024 for 170 school days, 6:00am to 8:00am and 3:00pm to 6:00pm. The motion passed unanimously.
For consideration, Davis summarized and recommended as appropriate, the fifteen policies noted below.
601-District Curriculum & Instruction Goals
603-Curriculum Development
616-School District System Accountability
901-Community Education
902-Use of School District Facilities & Equipment
102-Equal Educational Opportunity
418-Drug-Free Workplace/Drug-Free School and Appendix
419-Tobacco-Free Environment
424-License Status
425-Staff Development
506-Student Discipline
507-Corporal Punishment and Prone Restraint
509-Enrollment of Nonresident Students
513-Student Promotion, Retention, and Program Design
514-Bullying Prohibition Policy
A motion was made by Davis and seconded by Roach to approve all fifteen policies.
The motion passed unanimously.
The following policies were reviewed with no changes and no board action was taken.
612.1-Development of Parent and Family Policies for Title I Programs
306-Administrator Code of Ethics
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Mikrot to approve Resolution Accepting Donations. Donations received totaled $3,535.50. The motion passed unanimously.
Reports:
Elementary Principal - Riihiluoma is in this third week and is honored to be a part of the team at Willow River School, is grateful for being part of the administrative team he is working with, grateful for the dedicated staff and will continue to make Willow River the best that it can possibly be.
High School Principal - Johnson shared summer school credit recovery had nine students and was a success, the school forest project is coming along nicely and thank Rick Frentress and Kevin Prachar for all the hours they have put in. The bathroom and shed are currently being worked on and the pavilion and signage will be completed in April.
Board Members/Committees
Facilities / Transportation/Activities - Bohaty shared they reviewed the new lockers that will be installed at the end of July, the gym floor is currently being painted and should be completed in one week, football field is looking good, discussed the boiler part that is needed, the shot-clocks that need to be installed, summer cleaning, playground received new wood chips, discussion of transportations new Lynx software for route management, the outdoor classroom and reviewed the LTFM plan.
Curriculum/Policy - Davis shared they discussed the elementary math curriculum and reviewed the policies and discussed next month’s policies.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations - Mikrot shared that the committee reviewed the payment and treasurer’s reports, reviewed the LTFM plan, reviewed openings of CTE teachers and paraprofessionals and discussed negotiations and continue to work with WREA.
Superintendent - Peel shared that he attended a two day training with Superintendents at ARCC and talked about leadership. Peel will be out of the building July 26th-31st.
School Board Committee Structure Changes - Effective next month Bohaty will come off of Policy and Curriculum and Grill will be placed on Policy and Curriculum and Bohaty will go on to BMW and Roach will come off of BMW.
Willow River Pride:
Kevin, Nate, Jim and Jeff for their hard work preparing the school for another great school year.
Elementary teachers who were willing to switch rooms.
Parents who stepped up to coach Community Ed T-ball.
Greg Waldhalm Utility and Excavating, Ryan and Vinnie Prachar putting new chips on our playground.
Upcoming Meetings:
July 19 5:00 pm Joint Liaison
July 24 1:00 pm Facilities
August 1 1:00 pm Facilities/Transportation/Activities
August 1 5:00 pm Curriculum/Policy
August 10 7:30 am Finance/Personnel/Negotiations
August 10 5:30 pm Committee of the Whole
August 15 6:00 pm Regular Board Meeting
Summary of July 12, 2023 Closed Session. A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Mikrot to grant the Superintendent authorization to negotiate the purchase of the property at 8121 County Highway 61, Willow River, MN 55795, within limits established by the board in the closed session.
Prachar moved into recess for closed-session at 6:28pm. No objections.
Closed Session to discuss Property and conduct Superintendent Evaluation.
Prachar moved to reopen the meeting at 7:08 pm. No objections.
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Mikrot to allow the Superintendent to finalize the purchase of the commercial property at 8121 County Highway 61, Willow River, MN 55795 at the price of $115,000 plus closing costs contingent upon a clean building inspection. Motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Davis to approve the superintendent evaluation for the 2022-2023 school year. Superintendent Peel met or exceeded established goals and the overall evaluation was very positive. The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to adjourn the meeting at 7:12 pm. The motion passed unanimously.
Respectfully submitted,
David Prachar, Board Chair
E. Bruce Bohaty, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 27, 2023)
