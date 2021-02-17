Welcome Tahsha

The Evergreen Shopper and Moose Lake Star-Gazette is happy to announce that we have a new team member in our office. Tahsha Lundberg is our Sales and Marketing Specialist. She is here to help you with your advertising needs in either the Evergreen Shopper or Star-Gazette newspaper.
Tahsha and her husband have 14 children and nine grandchildren. “I always thought being a mother was the greatest thing, until I became a Nana. Nothing can beat that! We have a little hobby farm with a cat named Tiaa, a dog named Buddy, a new puppy that will be joining us in March and some but not enough chickens. Yes, I feel like I have become the crazy chicken lady everyone talks about,” says Lundberg.
Being a Sales and Marketing Specialist doesn’t feel like a job to Lundberg, it feels like it’s a way to build relationships in a community. She has had her own business and knows the importance of marketing products. Tahsha says, “I love meeting new people and watching them flourish.”
Starting in 2018 Lundberg began working with Northstar Media in Pine City. Last year she took a break after finishing her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology to help get an adolescent group home up and running. She came back to ad sales with Northstar Media to have some adult interaction to balance her part time work with children at the group home where she still works.
Tahsha is excited to meet everyone in the area and work with businesses to promote themselves. “I am also excited to see what Agate days is all about! They are some of my favorite things to find,” says Lundberg. Currently Tahsha works between Northstar Media paper offices. The best way to reach her is on her cell phone at 218-384-1855 or by email at sales@mlstargazette.com. Text is also another great option to get in touch with her.
