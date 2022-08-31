The Moose Lake Township is seeking bids Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Moose Lake Township is seeking bids for crushing and making approximately 7,000 to 10,000 yards of class 5 gravel. Interested parties should send bids via email to dkirk.MLT@gmail.com. Bids are to be received no later than Friday, September 16, 2022. Please submit Certificate of Insurance with your bid. Donna Kirk, Moose Lake Township Clerk. (Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 1, 8, 2022) You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLong time Cloquet Youth Shelter closes in SeptemberDeer lottery application deadline nearsJason StandageGet ready for football, volleyball and track as fall season sports nearLakehead Harvest Show celebrates 61 yearsSchools set meal prices for seasonMa ‘N Pa Kettle Days attracts variety of vendors, residentsAlcohol likely factor in Sturgeon Lake plane crash, pilot arrestedJulie GustafsonSebastien J. Blondo ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
