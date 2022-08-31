The Moose Lake Township is seeking bids for crushing and making approximately 7,000 to 10,000 yards of class 5 gravel.  Interested parties should send bids via email to 

dkirk.MLT@gmail.com.  Bids are to be received no later than Friday, September 16, 2022.  Please submit Certificate of Insurance with your bid.  Donna Kirk, Moose Lake Township Clerk.

