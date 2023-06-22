STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING NOTICE 07/13/2023 Jun 22, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN BY THE TOWN BOARD OF STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIPSturgeon Lake Township will hold a Planning Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. on the 13th of July, 2023, at the township hall. Several zoning parcels will be reviewed at this meetingThis notice is given by my hand is (use date of publication) Pam Kuhlman Deputy Clerk Sturgeon Lake Township(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on June 22, 2023) You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHusband, wife, team up as troopersNoxious knotweed: Know what’s growing in your yardNortheast Minnesota burning restrictions began Wednesday, June 14Moose Lake Airport hosts fly in, pancake breakfastBarnum house fireBarnum graduates 57 seniors in class of 2023Waiting for their ship to come inLevel 3 predatory offender community notification meetingLong time local dairy producer recognizedLegions provide unique opportunity for students Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
