NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY (MULTIPLE DECEDENTS)
Estate of Ruth M. Johnson, f/k/a Ruth M. Munson and Estate of John O. Johnson,
Decedents
Multiple Petitions for Determination of Descent have been filed with this Court. The Petitions represent that each of the Decedents died more than three years ago and that the Decedents died leaving property in Minnesota. The Petitions request the probate of each of Decedents’ last Will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property in a consolidated proceeding.
IT IS ORDERED that the proceedings are consolidated into a single proceeding. Any objections to the Petitions must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petitions may be granted. If you have an objection to this case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 221-7560 option # 8 for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petitions will be heard on December 22, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., by this Court at 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota 55718.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order is provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
