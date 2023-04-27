STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
CASE TYPE: Trust
Court File No. 09-CV-23-539
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING
In re the Trust Agreement of Irene Hofstad, dated January 31, 2020
IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN that a Petition by Janette Malinka, Ann Butler, Alice Howe, and Karen Stroud, as Qualified Beneficiaries of the Trust Agreement of Irene Hofstad, dated January 31, 2020, has been filed with the Court. The Petition requests an order:
1. Construing the 2020 Trust in a manner that prevents the outright distribution of the entire trust res;
2. Construing the 2020 Trust and finding that the Qualified Beneficiaries are entitled to immediate use of the Farm;
3. Ordering the Trustee to return the ownership of the Farm, and any additional Trust assets that were removed, to the 2020 Trust;
4. Determining that the 2020 Trust is valid and has not been terminated;
5. Determining that Erica Stevens is not a Caretaker, as defined by the 2020 Trust;
6. Awarding damages and a surcharge against Eric Hofstad in an amount to be determined at trial;
7. Removing Eric Hofstad as trustee of the 2020 Trust and appointing Darci Kvam as successor trustee;
8. Alternatively, determining that the transfer of any property owned by the 2020 Trust is invalid and void due to undue influence and/or lack of capacity;
9. Alternatively, imposing a constructive trust over the assets previously belonging to the 2020 Trust in favor of Petitioners;
10. Awarding Petitioners their reasonable attorneys’ fees;
11. Determining that Eric Hofstad is not entitled to recover trustee’s fees, or attorneys’ fees, relating to this proceeding; and
12. Granting other such relief as may be reasonable and appropriate.
IT IS ORDERED that the Petition will be heard on May 25th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. by this Court at the Carlton County Courthouse, 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, MN 55718. [-OR-via Zoom. Zoom information is as follows:] Please see notice.
Notice of hearing shall by given as follows:
1. By publishing, at least 20 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the order for hearing one time in a legal newspaper for the county in which the petition is filed; and
2. By mailing, at least 15 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the order for hearing to those current trustees and qualified beneficiaries of the trust whose identity is known and whose location is known or reasonably ascertainable to the petitioner after making reasonable efforts to locate such persons.
BY THE COURT
Dated: April 13, 2023
/s/ Amy Lukasavitz
Judge of District Court
COUNSEL FOR PETITIONER
Casey D. Marshall (#395512)
Jessica L. Kometz (#399303)
Bassford Remele, A Professional Association
100 South 5th Street, Suite 1500
Minneapolis, MN 55402-1254
Telephone: (612) 33-3000
Email: cmarshall@bassford.com
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 27, 2023)
