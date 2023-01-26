Court Type: Quiet Title
Court File No.09-CV-23-112
SUMMONS
Daniel J. Long and Dawn C. Long,
Plaintiffs,
V.
Harlan M. Sortedahl, Barb Soukkala, Nancy Zelinski, Kraig Sortedahl, also the unknown heirs of Harlan Sortedahl and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons or on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within twenty-one (21) days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:
Christopher L. Olson
GDO Law
4770 White Bear Parkway
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SENT A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within twenty-one (21) days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgement can then be entered against you for the relief in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Carlton County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
The East 400.00 feet of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, Section 33, Township 46, Range 19, Carlton County, Minnesota, EXCEPT that part of said South Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, lying southerly of the following described line:
From a point on the South line of said Section 33, distant 2152.2 feet West of the South Quarter corner thereof, run Northerly at right angles to said South Section line for 33 feet to the point of beginning of the line to be described; thence run Northeasterly to a point which is 60 feet Northerly (measured at right angles) from a point on the South line of said Section 33, distant 1925.2 feet West of the South Quarter corner thereof; thence run Easterly and parallel with the South line of said Section to the East line of the above described tract.
*Parcel No. 63-022-4208
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the object of said action is to obtain an order from the Court declaring that Defendants have no right, title, interest, estate or lien upon the Property.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that no personal claim is made by Plaintiffs against Defendants.
GDO LAW
Dated: December 30, 2022
/s/ Christopher Olson
Christopher L. Olson (#0395191)
4770 White Bear Parkway
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 426-3249
Attorneys for Plaintiffs
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 26, February 2, 9, 2023)
