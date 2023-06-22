Case Type:
Civil Other: Judicial Foreclosure/Reformation Court File No. 09-CV-23-650
U.S. Bank National Association, Plaintiff,
vs.
The Estate of James A. Woollett, the Estate of Helen L. Woollett, Jeff Woollett, Steve Woollett, Tami Meseroll and State of Minnesota Department of Human Services.
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: 7616 Currell Blvd, Suite 200, Woodbury, Minnesota 55125.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint.
If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have
information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Carlton County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Commencing at the Southeast corner of the SE1⁄4 of NW1⁄4 of Section Two (2) in Township Forty-eight (48) North, Range Seventeen (17) and going thence North on the quarter line 669.8 feet to a point of beginning thence West on the East and West center line of said SE1⁄4 of NW1⁄4 a distance of 283.2 feet, thence North on a line parallel with the East line of said SE1⁄4 of NW1⁄4 a distance of 316 feet, thence East on a line parallel with the North line of said SE 1⁄4 of NW 1⁄4 283.2 feet to the quarter line, thence South on the quarter line 316 feet to the point of beginning, excepting and reserving the South 66 feet of the above, described land for a public road.
And
That part of the North 355.00 feet of the East 283.20 feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 48, Range 17, Carlton County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the southeast corner of said Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence Northerly along the east line of said Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 669.80 feet, more or less, to the east and west centerline of said Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence Westerly along last described centerline a distance of 283 .20 feet to a point hereinafter referred to as “Point A”; thence Northerly along a line parallel with said east line of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 315.22 feet to a point on the south line of said North 355.00 feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, said point being the actual point of beginning of the tract of land herein described; thence continuing Northerly along last described parallel line a distance of 0.78 feet to a point 316.00 feet Northerly of said “Point A” as measured along said parallel line; thence Easterly parallel with the north line of said Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 283.20 feet to said east line of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence Southerly along last described east line a distance of 0.78 feet to said south line of the North 355.00 feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence Westerly along last described south line a distance of 283 .20 feet to the point of beginning.
8. THE OBJECT OF THIS ACTION IS TO:
a. Foreclose the Mortgage dated May 5, 2006, and filed of record with the Carlton County Recorder’s office on June 9, 2006, as Document
No. A000402107, with respect to the property described above;
b. To obtain an Order from the Court reforming paragraph 4.A. of the Mortgage dated May 5, 2006, and filed of record with the Carlton County Recorder’s office on June 9, 2006, as Document No. A000402107, to state the maturity date of May 4, 2021; and
c. To obtain an Order from the Court reforming the Mortgage dated May 5, 2006, and filed of record with the Carlton County Recorder’s office on June 9, 2006, as Document No. A000402107, to correctly reflect the last name of the Mortgagors James A. Woollett and Helen L. Woollett at the time of Mortgage origination. The Mortgage should be reformed to read “James A. Woollett and Helen L. Woollett”; and
d. Reform the legal description, nunc pro tunc, in the Mortgage dated May 5, 2006, and filed of record with the Carlton County Recorder’s office on June 9, 2006, as Document No. A000402107 from:
TOWN OF TWIN LAKES COMM AT SE COR OF SE 1⁄4 of NW 1⁄4 TH N ON QTR LIN 669.8 FT TO PT OF BEG TH W ON THE E AND W CENTER LIN 283.2 FT TH N ON A LIN PAR WITH THE E LIN 316 FT THE E ON A LIN PAR WITH THE N LIN 283.2 FT TO QTR LIN TH S ON QTR LIN 316 FT TOPT OF BEG EX THE S 66 FT FOR PUBLIC RD SUBJ TO EASEMENT DOCKET 212626.
to:
Commencing at the Southeast corner of the SE1⁄4 of NW1⁄4 of Section Two (2) in Township Forty-eight (48) North, Range Seventeen (17) and going thence North on the quarter line 669.8 feet to a point of beginning thence West on the East and West center line of said SE1⁄4 of NW1⁄4 a distance of 283.2 feet, thence North on a line parallel with the East line of said SE1⁄4 of NW1⁄4 a distance of 316 feet, thence East on a line parallel with the North line of said SE 1⁄4 of NW 1⁄4 283.2 feet to the quarter line, thence South on the quarter line 316 feet to the point of beginning, excepting and reserving the South 66 feet of the above, described land for a public road.
And
That part of the North 355.00 feet of the East 283.20 feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 48, Range 17, Carlton County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the southeast corner of said Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence Northerly along the east line of said Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 669.80 feet, more or less, to the east and west centerline of said Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence Westerly along last described centerline a distance of 283 .20 feet to a point hereinafter referred to as “Point A”; thence Northerly along a line parallel with said east line of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 315.22 feet to a point on the south line of said North 355.00 feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, said point being the actual point of beginning of the tract of land herein described; thence continuing Northerly along last described parallel line a distance of 0.78 feet to a point 316.00 feet Northerly of said “Point A” as measured along said parallel line; thence Easterly parallel with the north line of said Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 283.20 feet to said east line of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence Southerly along last described east line a distance of 0.78 feet to said south line of the North 355.00 feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence Westerly along last described south line a distance of 283 .20 feet to the point of beginning.
e. Obtain all other relief as set forth in the Complaint.
WILFORD, GESKE & COOK, P.A.
Dated: April 18, 2023
By:/s/ Paul Hayes
Paul Hayes, #0327888
Attorneys for Plaintiff
7616 Currell Blvd., Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
