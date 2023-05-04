Court File No. 09-PR-23-642
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In RE: Estate of Gerald L. Marsyla,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Gary L. Marsyla, whose address is 917 Memorial Drive, Crookston, MN 56716, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is given is provided to interested persons of the date of the hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-80, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: April 25, 2023
/s/ Amy Lukasavtiz
Judge of District Court
Amy Willter // Janet Riegle, Deputy
Court Administrator
John M. Warp (MN# 114674)
John M. Warp, P.A.
302 Elm Avenue
P.O. Box 280
Moose Lake Minnesota 55767
Telephone: (218) 485-4489
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on May 4, 11, 2023)
