SILVER TOWNSHIP 2023 MEETING DATES Feb 2, 2023 The Silver Township Board of Supervisors will hold regular monthly meetings on the third Thursday of each month, unless otherwise specified:Thursday, February 16 6:30 PM Board of Audit Meeting 7:00 PM Regular MeetingThursday, March 16 7:00 PM Tuesday, April 11 10:00 AM Board of Equalization MeetingWednesday, April 19 8:00 PMSaturday, May 6 9:00 AM Road Review MeetingThursday, May 18 8:00 PMThursday, June 15 8:00 PMThursday, July 20 8:00 PMThursday, August 24 8:00 PMThursday, September 21 8:00 PM Thursday, October 19 7:00 PMThursday, November 16 7:00 PMThursday, December 21 7:00 PMMeetings are held at:Kettle River Snowmobile Club5585 County Rd 12Kettle River, MN 55757Questions or concerns? Email Silver Township at silvertownshipmn@gmail.comMark Carlson Town Clerk(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 2, 9, 2023)
