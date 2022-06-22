Regular School Board
Meeting Minutes
Barnum Public Schools ISD 91
June 14, 2022
High School Auditorium
The meeting was called to order at 6:31 p.m.
Members Present: P. Coughlin, B. Dinger, S. Ferrin, J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent M. McNulty
Members Absent: L. Bonneville, J. Fuglestad, B. Schatz
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda with the following changes:
• Remove from Consent Agenda Item “P.” and move to Items for Individual Action and Discussion Item ”I.”
• Remove from Consent Agenda Item “Q”. and move to Items for Individual Action and Discussion Item “J.”
• Remove from Consent Agenda Item “R.” and move to Items for Individual Action and Discussion Item “K.”
• Relabel Items S-GG on the Consent Agenda to follow in consecutive alphabetical order after Item O.
• Add the following to Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
G. Consider approving the hire of Laura Carlson, Business Manager, as part of the amended Shared Services Agreement (Amendment #1) between ISD 91 and ISD 577 which includes a shared Business Manager and a shared Payroll / AP Coordinator.
H. Consider contracting time with the incoming Business Manager for the remainder of June 2022.
Chairperson’s Announcements:
A. Good Things Happening
1. BHS juniors, Kate Ferrin and Ava Gran, competed at the National BPA Conference in Dallas, TX, May 4 - 7. They represented Barnum High School well and took 8th in their event.
2. Congratulations to Mark Hall who qualified for the State Track Meet in Discus with a throw of 122’11”. Mark competes on Friday, June 10, 2022.
3. Congratulations to all our track athletes at the Section Meet. Finishing in the Top 8: Shelby Reynolds (400), Caden Sheff (200), Hayden Charboneau (110H), Keenan Head (110H), Shawn Bailey, Ryden Anderson, Gavin Thiry, Eli Berger (4x800), Jacob Liimatainen (Shot Put), and Mark Hall (Discus).
B. Public Participation: a staff member spoke to the outgoing administration
Superintendent’s Report: Superintendent McNulty was present and reported.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
A. Approve the following School Board Minutes:
• Regular School Board Meeting Minutes, May 17, 2022 (Attachment A)
B. Approve the Treasurer’s Report as of May 31, 2022. (Attachment B)
C. Approve the bills and authorization to pay bills in the amount of $146,674.97 and payroll paid in May in the amount of $543,938.38 for a total of $690,613.35.
D. Approve wire transfer funds of $275,000.00. (Attachment C)
E. Approve the resignation of Heather McCall, Community Education and Bomber Club Assistant, effective June 2, 2022.
F. Approve the resignation of Christy Jones, Due Process Secretary / Paraprofessional, effective June 15, 2022.
G. Approve the resignation of Lauren Chapman, Social Studies Teacher and Cheer Coach, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
H. Approve the retirement of Lora Mowers, Bus Driver, effective August 31, 2022.
I. Approve the retirement of Don Homstad, Bus Driver, effective August 31, 2022.
J. Approve the retirement of Rebecca Benson, Paraprofessional, effective August 31, 2022.
K. Approve the hire of Shawn Bailey, Bomber Club Student Summer Aide, effective June 8, 2022.
L. Approve the hires of Kennedy Berthiaume and Janaya Jurek, Community Education Student Summer Aides, effective June 8, 2022.
M. Approve the hire of John Jurek, Community Education Summer Rec Instructor for T-Ball and Instructional Ball, effective June 8, 2022.
N. Approve the FY23 and FY24 contract for Jodi Fanth, High School Principal.
O. Approve the FY23-25 contract for Dawn Hultgren, NLSEC Business Manager. Barnum hosts the contract.
P. Approve the renewal of contract for Amelia Awender, Early Childhood Special Education Teacher, for the FY23 school year.
Q. Approve the hire of Katelynn Gullickson, Elementary Teacher, effective August 29, 2022.
R. The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) requires that school districts, charter schools or other organizations annually designate an Identified Official with Authority to comply with the MNIT Enterprise Identity and Access Management Standard which states that all user access rights to Minnesota state systems must be reviewed and recertified at least annually. The Identified Official with Authority will assign job duties and authorize external user’s access to MDE secure systems for their local education agency (LEA) or organization. The Board recommends to authorize Bill Peel to act as the Identified Official with Authority (IOwA) and Lisa Riihiluoma to act as the IOwA to add and remove names only for the Barnum Public School District 0091-01.
S. Approve the 2022-2023 Specific Services Contract between ISD No. 91 Barnum and Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium (ARCC) at an annual cost of $30,352.45. There is no price increase from the 2021-2022 contract.
T. Approve the annual membership to MREA for the 2022-2023 school year. The cost is $1,871.00. This is a $3 increase over FY22.
U. Approve the Long Term Facilities Maintenance Revenue and Expenditure Budgets for FY 2023 – FY 2032. (Attachment D)
V. Approve the FY22 Fundraisers. (Attachment E)
W. Approve the FY23 Family School Social Worker contract with Carlton County Human Services.
X. Approve the 2022-2023 Resolution for Membership in the Minnesota State High School League.
Y. Approve the continuation of membership in the Minnesota Insurance Scholastic Trust (MIST).
Z. Approve the following Board policies which had no changes to context: annual review policies 413, 522, 524, 616, 806; one-time MSBA changed policies 101, 203.5, 204, 205, 206, 207, 208, 210, 211, 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 608, 609, 611, 613, 614, 615, 623; 3-year review policies 401, 402, 403, 404, 405, 406, 406FRM, 407, 408, 409, 412, 416, 417, 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 501, 502, 503, 505, 507, 508, 509, 510, 511, 512, 513, 515, 516, 517, 518, 519, 520, 521, 523, 525, 526, 527, 528, 529, 530, 531, 532, 534.
AA. Approve the State of Minnesota, Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Concurrent Enrollment Contract for FY23.
BB. Approve the State of Minnesota, Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Postsecondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) Contract for FY23.
CC. Approve the AmeriCorps Site Agreements, Reading and Math, Inc. and Reading Corps and Math Corps Addendums for two Barnum Elementary Reading Tutors, one Barnum Elementary Math Tutor, and one Barnum High School Math Tutor for FY23.
DD. Approve the TrueNorth AmeriCorps Partner Site Agreement for one Elementary Social Emotional Learning (SEL) skills AmeriCorps member for FY23.
Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
A. Motion Coughlin, seconded by Ferrin, and unanimously carried to approve the preliminary FY23 budget.
B. Motion by by Coughlin, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve the following FY23 Capital and LTFM projects:
• Waterwheel - $8,000 (capital)
• Art room traps - $1,500 (LTFM)
• Elementary hall flooring - $25,000-30,000 (LTFM)
• Tuckpointing at elementary - $5,800 (LTFM)
• Elementary coolers & condensers - $50,550 (LTFM)
• Football field lighting - $36,000 - $90,000 (LTFM)
• Commons wallpaper removal / painting - $6,000 (LTFM)
• Entry doors painting - $2,000 (LTFM)
C. Motion by Coughlin seconded by Dinger and unanimously carried to approve contracting up to 40 hours of the outgoing Business Manager’s time at daily rate to complete June 2022 district work.
D. Discussed changing the Board meeting days beginning with FY23 to the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
E.Discussed adding a July working meeting on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
F. Superintendent Mike McNulty spoke to the transition of administration.
G. Motion by Coughlin seconded by Dinger and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Laura Carlson, Business Manager, as part of the amended Shared Services Agreement (Amendment #1) between ISD 91 and ISD 577 which includes a shared Business Manager and a shared Payroll / AP Coordinator.
H. Motion by Ferrin seconded by Unkelhaeuser and unanimously carried to approve contracting time with the incoming Business Manager for the remainder of June 2022.
I. Motion by Coughlin seconded by Ferrin and unanimously carried to approve the FY23-25 contract for Lisa Riihiluoma, District Office Administrative Assistant.
J. Motion by Ferrin seconded by Coughlin and unanimously carried to approve the FY23-25 contract for Jim Calhoun, Buildings and Grounds Supervisor.
K. Motion by Ferrin seconded by Coughlin and unanimously carried to approve the FY23-25 contract for Roxy Olsen-Hurst, Community Education Director.
Enrollment Comparison for May 2022
Future Meetings:
A. Working School Board Meeting, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 6:30 p.m., High School Auditorium
B. Regular School Board Meeting, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 6:30 p.m., High School Auditorium
Adjournment:
Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Ferrin, and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting at 7:17 p.m.
Beth Schatz,
School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on June 23, 2022)
