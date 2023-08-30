School Board Meeting Minutes Barnum Public Schools ISD 91 August 22, 2023
High School Auditorium
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance
Members Present: B. Anderson, L. Bonneville, B. Dinger, P. Poirier, J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent Peel
Members Absent: S. Ferrin, D. Hultgren
Comments & Requests from Visitors: None
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Dinger, seconded by Poirier and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as written.
Chairperson’s Announcements:
A. Thank you to Don Gross for donating a gently-used saxophone to the music department.
B. A Safety Grant in the amount of $1,634.72 was received from SFM Mutual Ins Co. for the purchase of a non-slip rug for the elementary school front entrance.
C. The annual Back-to-School Open House will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the elementary and from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the high school. Students and parents can meet teachers, check out classrooms, catch up with friends and drop off school supplies. BHS will host a PowerSchool and Schoology parent workshop at 5:30 & 6:30 PM in the auditorium, as well as a 7th grade meeting at 6:00 p.m. and a Senior parent meeting at 7:00 p.m., also in the auditorium.
D. The District is still looking to fill several paraprofessional and bus driver positions for the 2023-2024 school year.
Reports:
A. Community Education Director - Olsen-Hurst
B. Elementary Principal - Birman
C. High School Principal - Fanth
D. Board Committees
• Facilities, Activities & Transportation Notes - Bonneville
• Finance, Personnel & Negotiations Notes - Anderson
• Curriculum & Policy - Dinger
E. Superintendent - Peel
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Bonneville, and unanimously carried to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
A. Approve the School Board Meeting Minutes, July 25, 2023.
B. Approve the partial July 2023 Treasurer’s Report.
C. Approve the July 2023 Accounts Payable totaling $704,034.89.
D. Approve the resignation of Katlyn Buell, Bomber Club Lead Teacher, effective August 4, 2023.
E. Approve the resignation of Dave Hurst, Junior High Girls Basketball Coach, effective July 27, 2023.
F. Approve the resignation of Randi Lembke, Media Specialist and Robotics Assistant Coach, effective August 18, 2023.
G. Approve the hire of Amanda Nordstrom, Head Volleyball Coach, effective August 1, 2023.
H. Approve the change from Junior High Volleyball Coach to JV Volleyball Coach for James Calhoun, effective August 1, 2023.
I. Approve the change from C-Squad Volleyball Coach to Junior High Volleyball Coach for Mariah Minkkinen, effective August 1, 2023.
J. Approve the hire of Rebekah Lund, Junior High Volleyball Coach, effective August 1, 2023.
K. Approve a one year leave of absence for Tessa Holm, Paraprofessional, for the 2023- 2024 school year.
L. Approve the change for Courtney Oetterer from Elementary Classroom Teacher to Media Specialist, .80 FTE at the elementary and .20 FTE at the high school.
M. Approve a lane change for Katelynn Gullickson from B.A. +20 to M.A. effective August 28, 2023.
N. Approve a lane change for Jill Juntunen from M.A. +10 to M.A. +20 effective August 28, 2023.
O. Approve a lane change for Zach Painovich from B.A+30 to B.A.+40 effective August 28, 2023.
Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
A. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Poirier and unanimously carried to approve the
Resolution Accepting Donations.
B. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Dinger and unanimously carried to approve revised policies 709, 722, 520, 906, 504, 534, 602, 604, 613, 616, 618, 620, 624, 708, 806; adopt policy 621; and delete policy 617, as recommended by the Policy Committee. Policies 904 and 907 were reviewed with no changes.
C. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Bonneville and unanimously carried to approve the Shared Service Agreement Amendment #3 between Barnum Public Schools, ISD #91, and Willow River Area School, ISD #577.
D. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Bonneville and unanimously carried to approve the Truth in Taxation meeting date of Monday, December 18, 2023, at the start of the regular board meeting.
Future Meetings:
A. Special School Board Meeting, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 5:00 p.m., H.S. Auditorium
B. Facilities, Activities and Transportation Committee Meeting, Tuesday, September 12,
2023, 5:00 p.m., H.S. Boardroom
C. Finance, Personnel and Negotiations Committee Meeting, Wednesday, September 20,
2023, 7:00 a.m., H.S. Boardroom
D. Curriculum and Policy Committee Meeting, Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 5:30 p.m.,
H.S. Boardroom
E. Regular School Board Meeting, Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 6:30 p.m., H.S.
Auditorium
F. BMW Collaborative Meeting, Monday, September 25, 2023, 5:00 p.m., Barnum H.S.
Auditorium
G. Special School Board Meeting, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, 5:00 p.m.
H. NLSEC Board Meeting, Friday, October 6, 2023, 9:00 a.m., Esko
Adjournment:
Motion by Bonneville, seconded by Poirier, and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting at 7:33 p.m.
Dawn Hultgren, School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 31, 2023)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.