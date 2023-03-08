February 28, 2023
High School Auditorium
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance
Members Present: B. Anderson, L. Bonneville, B. Dinger, S. Ferrin, D. Hultgren, J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent Peel
Members Absent: None
Ceremonial Oath of Office – Betty Anderson
Comments & Requests from Visitors:
Several community members spoke to the HVAC project and livestreaming of board meetings.
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Dinger, seconded by Hultgren to approve the agenda. No vote taken.
Motion by Bonneville, seconded by Ferrin and unanimously carried to approve the agenda with the following changes:
• Add to X. Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
D. Consider approving the Reorganizational Meeting Minutes, January 24, 2023.
• Pull Item C. from IX. Consent Agenda and re-letter remaining items, and add and re-letter Item C. to X. Items for Individual Action and Discussion as follows:
E. Approve the January 2023 Accounts Payable totaling $249,526.15. (Attachment C)
Chairperson’s Announcements:
A. Congratulations to the Barnum One Act crew who took second place at sub-sections and earned an opportunity to perform in the Section 7 competition.
B. Barnum Senior High Knowledge Bowl is having a successful season. Two of their four teams are ranked in the top 10 out of 53 teams with one meet left this season before the regional tournaments begin.
C. Congratulations to the Barnum Business Professionals of America (BPA) team members who are all headed to the State competition March 9 - 11, 2023.
D. Congratulations to the Barnum Math League team on finishing 2nd in the league this year. Also congratulations to Calindria Liggett, Eli Johnson, Murray Salzer, Dylan Wallace, and Bryce Ferguson for finishing 2nd, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th places respectively in the individual standings.
E. BHS senior, Ryan Manahan, recently chose to build a Barnum Community Education GaGa Pit for his Eagle Scout project. Ryan and his friends Thatcher Nelson, Gavin Thiry and Kaden and Xavier Carlson built the pit with materials purchased through a grant from Northland Foundation Youth in Philanthropy.
Reports:
A. Student Representative Hudson Kasberg was not present.
B. Community Education Director Roxy Olsen-Hurst was present and reported.
C. Elementary Principal Melisa Maxwell was present and reported.
D. High School Principal Jodi Fanth was present and reported.
E. Committee Updates by Bonneville for Facilities and Unkelhaeuser for Finance and Policy
F. Superintendent Bill Peel was present and reported.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Dinger, seconded by Bonneville, and unanimously carried to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
A. Approve the School Board Meeting Minutes, January 24, 2023.
B. Approve the Treasurer’s Report for January 2023.
C. Approve the resignation of Jeff Kirk, Bus Driver, effective January 20, 2023.
D. Approve the resignation of Al Lund, Junior High Girls Basketball Coach, effective February 8, 2023.
E. Approve the resignation of Tony Bender, Varsity Baseball Coach, effective February 17, 2023.
F. Approve a lane change for Sarah Shefchik from an MA to an MA + 30 effective January 23, 2023.
G. Approve the hire of David Olson, 1.0 FTE Grade 5 Teacher Long-Term Substitute, effective January 23, 2023, through the end of the FY23 school year.
H. Approve an eight-week FMLA leave of absence for Sandi Bird beginning April 5, 2023.
I. Approve a 12-week FMLA leave of absence for Kim Fralich beginning March 6, 2023.
J. Approve an extension of Ann Finifrock’s one-year leave of absence for FY23 to include the 2023-2024 school year.
K. Approve the hire of Morgan Langhorst, Paraprofessional, effective February 9, 2023.
L. Approve the following job descriptions:
• Secondary Principal
• Elementary Principal
• School Nurse
Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
A. Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Dinger and unanimously carried to approve the Resolution Accepting Donations.
B. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Ferrin and unanimously carried to approve policies 203.5, 203.6, 205, 531, 532, 533 with no significant content changes as recommended by the Policy Committee.
C. Motion by Bonneville, seconded by Unkelhaeuser and unanimously carried to approve the RESOLUTION FILLING SCHOOL BOARD VACANCY BY APPOINTMENT.
D. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Unkelhaeuser and unanimously carried to approve the Reorganizational Meeting Minutes, January 24, 2023.
E. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Bonneville and unanimously carried to approve the January 2023 Accounts Payable totaling $249,526.15.
Future Meetings:
A. Facilities, Activities & Transportation Committee Meeting, Tuesday, March 14, 5:00 p.m., High School Board Room
B. Finance, Personnel & Negotiations Committee Meeting, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 7:00 a.m., High School Board Room
C. Policy Committee Meeting, Monday, March 20, 2023, 5:00 p.m., High School Board Room
D. School Board Meeting, Monday, March 20, 2023, 6:30 p.m., High School Auditorium.
Adjournment:
Motion by Bonneville, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting at 7:25 p.m.
Dawn Hultgren, School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 9, 2023)
