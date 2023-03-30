High School Auditorium
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance
Members Present: B. Anderson, L. Bonneville, B. Dinger, S. Ferrin, D. Hultgren, J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent Peel
Members Absent: None
Comments & Requests from Visitors:
Several community members spoke to the building project.
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Dinger, seconded by Unkelhaeuser and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as written.
Chairperson’s Announcements:
A. Thank you to the following businesses for advertising with us through our Bombers Business Banners program that provides business advertising banners in our gym and ballfields while providing the district with funding to support facility needs directly related to our athletic and activities programs:
• Environmental Consulting and Testing, Inc.
• Essentia Health
• First National Bank of Moose Lake
• JAMAR
• Reliable Insurance
• Safe Transitions
B. Congratulations to the girls basketball team on ending their successful season with a 25-5 record and as the Section 5A Runners-Up.
C. Congratulations to the following Barnum BPA members who competed at the State competition and have qualified to go to Nationals:
• Josie Langhorst, Lenorah Korpela, Hudson Kasberg - Website Design Team, 3rd
• Annaka Bogenholm, Aili Lund - Podcast Production Team, 2nd
• Annaka Bogenholm, Ava Gran, Kate Ferrin, Lyla Head, Kendra Jurek - Ambassador Torch Award Recipients.
D. Congratulations to the boys basketball team on ending their successful season as the Section 5A Runners-Up and to Coach Newman on his 500th career victory.
E. Congratulations to Knowledge Bowl Teams 3 and 1 for finishing 9th and 12th respectively (out of 18 teams) in the Regions tournament in Mt. Iron.
Reports:
A. Student Representative Hudson Kasberg was present and reported.
B. Elementary Principal Melisa Maxwell was present and reported.
C. High School Principal Jodi Fanth was present and reported.
D. Committee Updates:
1. Facilities, Activities & Transportation – Ferrin reported
2. Finance, Personnel & Negotiations – Anderson reported
3. Curriculum & Policy – Dinger reported
E. Superintendent Bill Peel was present and reported.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Dinger, seconded by Ferrin, and unanimously carried to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
A. Approve the School Board Meeting Minutes, February 28, 2023 (Attachment A)
B. Approve the Treasurer’s Report for February 2023. (Attachment B)
C. Approve the February 2023 Accounts Payable totaling $293,017.38. (Attachment C)
D. Approve the hire of Tracy Curtiss, Paraprofessional (1.25 hours/day), effective February 10, 2023.
E. Approve the hire of Katelyn
Gullickson, Junior High Track Coach shared position, effective March 2, 2023.
F. Approve the hire of Brady Youngberg, Junior High Track Coach shared position, effective March 2, 2023.
G. Approve the hire of Robert Minkkinen, Junior High Baseball Coach, effective March 2, 2023.
H. Approve the hire of Jeff Gilbertson, JV Baseball Coach, effective March 13, 2023.
I. Approve the hire of Amanda Nordstrom, Junior High Softball Coach, effective March 13, 2023.
J. Approve the resignation of Dave Duesler, JV Baseball Coach, effective March 6, 2023, and the hire of Dave Duesler, Head Baseball Coach, effective March 6, 2023.
K. Approve the following Community Education job descriptions linked below:
• Community Education Director
• Community Education Program Aide
• School Age Care Coordinator
• Early Childhood Coordinator
• Early Childhood Parent Educator
• ECFE / School Readiness Program Assistant
• Early Childhood / School Readiness Teacher
• School Age Care Assistant Teacher
• School Age Care Lead Teacher
• Student Office Worker
• Summer Reads VISTA
Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
A. Motion by Bonneville, seconded by Anderson and failed to carry canceling the ICS contract. Voted for: Bonneville; voted against: Anderson, Dinger, Ferrin, Hultgren, Unkelhaeuser.
B. Motion by Bonneville, seconded by Dinger and unanimously carried to approve the Resolution Accepting Donations.
C. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Ferrin and unanimously carried to approve policies 204, 206, 209, 401, 402, 406, 516 as recommended by the Policy Committee.
Future Meetings:
A. Special School Board Meeting, Monday, April 3, 2023, 5:00 p.m., H.S. Auditorium
B. Facilities, Activities and Transportation Committee Meeting, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 5:00 p.m., H.S. Board Room
C. Finance, Personnel and Negotiations Committee Meeting, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 7:00 a.m., H.S. Board Room
D. Curriculum and Policy Committee Meeting, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 5:00 p.m., H.S. Board Room
E. Regular School Board Meeting, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 6:30 p.m., H.S. Auditorium
Adjournment:
Motion by Bonneville, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting at 7:55 p.m.
Dawn Hultgren, School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 30, 2023)
