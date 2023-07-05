High School Auditorium
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance
Members Present: B. Anderson, L. Bonneville, B. Dinger, D. Hultgren, P. Poirier, J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent Peel
Members Absent: S. Ferrin
Comments & Requests from Visitors: Carlton County Fair Board representative addressed fair help wanted and needed repairs to the school fair booth.
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Bonneville and unanimously carried to approve the agenda with the following changes:
• Under Items for Individual Action and Discussion, renumber items A. through G. as items C. through I. respectively.
• Add the following to Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
o A. Consider approving to move forward with the current Design Development Documents as presented by ICS.
• Under Consent Agenda, pull item E. Approve the resignation of Crystal Jordan, Elementary Teacher, effective August 20, 2023, and place under Items for Individual Action and Discussion as item B. with the highlighted change:
o B. Consider approving the resignation of Crystal Jordan, Elementary Teacher, effective June 30, 2023.
Chairperson’s Announcements:
A. At a May 2023 ceremony, Barnum Dollars for Scholars gave a combined total of $54,250.00 of scholarships to 24 Barnum seniors to further their education beyond high school. Thank you to our community for supporting this cause and congratulations to the recipients as they begin the next phase of their formal education.
B. Thank you to Jill Juntunen for donating $28.60 worth of books for a future elementary family engagement event.
C. Congratulations to Annaka Bogenholm on her first State Track and Field appearance. Annaka competed in both the Shot Put and Discus, placing 17th and 15th respectively.
D. Congratulations to Ava Nyquist, Ali Collelo and Jacinda Wright for being invited to play in the Softball Polar League All-Star Game at Wade Stadium on June 20, 2023.
E. Congratulations to Eli Gilbertson and Caleb Hautajarvi for being invited to play in the Baseball Polar League All-Star Game at Wade Stadium on June 20, 2023.
Reports:
A. Elementary Principal – no report
B.High School Principal Jodi Fanth was present and reported
C. Committee Updates:
1. Facilities, Activities & Transportation – Bonneville reported
2. Finance, Personnel & Negotiations – Anderson reported
3. Curriculum & Policy – Dinger reported
D. Superintendent Bill Peel was present and reported.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Bonneville, and unanimously carried to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
A. Approve the School Board Meeting Minutes, May, 23, 2023
B. Approve the May 2023 Treasurer’s Report.
C. Approve the May 2023 Accounts Payable totaling $466,820.50.
D. Approve increasing Brian Miller’s Social Studies Teacher FTE from .70 to 1.0 FTE effective with the 2023-2024 school year.
E. Approve the resignation of Heidi Carlson, Paraprofessional, effective June 20, 2023.
F. Approve the resignation of Christy Cloutier, Early Childhood Coordinator, effective June 15, 2023.
G. Approve the resignation of Rachel McCorison, Speech Pathologist, effective June 30, 2023.
H. Approve the retirement of Lori Carlson, Elementary Administrative Clerk, effective August 31, 2023.
I. Approve the resignation of Evan Lembke, Technology Coordinator, Robotics Coach, NASC Communications Coordinator, effective July 28, 2023.
J. Approve the hire of Samantha Birman, Elementary Principal, effective July 1, 2023.
K. Approve a 12-week maternity leave for Shianne Mikrot beginning September 5, 2023.
L. Approve the Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium (ARCC) Specific Services Contract for 2023-2024.
M. Approve FY24 membership with Minnesota Rural Education Association (MREA) $1,579. Barnum receives a $275 discount due to sharing a superintendent with Willow River. Last year’s cost was $1,871.
N. Approve FY24 membership and policy services renewal with Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) for $4,715. This is a $44 increase over FY23.
O. The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) requires that school districts, charter schools or other organizations annually designate an Identified Official with Authority to comply with the MNIT Enterprise Identity and Access Management Standard which states that all user access rights to Minnesota state systems must be reviewed and recertified at least annually. The Identified Official with Authority will assign job duties and authorize external user’s access to MDE secure systems for their local education agency (LEA) or organization. The Board recommends to authorize Bill Peel to act as the Identified Official with Authority (IOwA) and Lisa Riihiluoma to act as the IOwA to add and remove names only for the Barnum Public School District 0091-01.
Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
A. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Unkelhaeuser and unanimously carried to approve moving forward with the current Design Development Documents as presented by ICS.
B. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Dinger and unanimously carried to approve the resignation of Crystal Jordan, Elementary Teacher, effective June 30, 2023.
C. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Unkelhaeuser and unanimously carried to approve the Resolution Accepting Donations.
D. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Bonneville and unanimously carried to approve revised policies 427, 601, 603, 301, 302, 303 and 304 as recommended by the Policy Committee.
E. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Bonneville and unanimously carried to approve the Resolution Certifying the Population Estimate for the 2023 Payable 2024 Levy of Independent School District 91.
F. Motion by Unkelhaeuser, seconded by Poirier and unanimously carried to approve the Preliminary FY24 Budget as recommended by the Finance Committee.
G. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Dinger and unanimously carried to approve the Shared Service Agreement Amendment #2.
H. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Bonneville and unanimously carried to approve closing the meeting at 7:51 p.m. to discuss Ed-MN Barnum bargaining group negotiation strategies.
I. Motion by Bonneville, seconded by Poirier and unanimously carried to approve reopening the meeting at 8:39 p.m. following the negotiation strategies discussion.
Future Meetings:
A. Facilities, Activities & Transportation Committee Meeting, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 5:00 p.m., High School Boardroom
B. Finance, Personnel & Negotiations Committee Meeting, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 7:00 a.m., High School Boardroom
C. Curriculum & Policy Committee Meeting, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 5:00 p.m., High School Boardroom
D. School Board Meeting, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 6:30 p.m., High School Auditorium
Adjournment:
Motion by Bonneville, seconded by Poirier, and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting at 8:40 p.m.
__________________________
Dawn Hultgren, School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 6, 2023)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.