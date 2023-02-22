REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Moose Lake ISD #97 Feb 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Notice is hereby given that Moose Lake ISD #97 requests proposals for Group Health Insurance. Specifications will be available from the District’s agent of record, National Insurance Services, at 14852 Scenic Heights Road, Suite 210, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, phone 800-627-3660. Proposals are due no later than 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 to Moose Lake ISD #97 at 4812 County Road 10, Moose Lake, MN 55767 and as specified in the RFP. (Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 16, 23, 2023) You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesInside the nest of two Minnesota bald eaglesSeptic system replacementBecky HoltCarbon-free by 2040 requires balanced approachJurek beats buzzer, Bombers down South RidgeMoose Lake, Barnum robotic teams ready for DECC competitionSmile, you’re not on cameraBlackout Bill passes SenateGirls hockey ends, optimistic for next seasonPostage prices, subscription rates increase ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.