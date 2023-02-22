Notice is hereby given that Moose Lake ISD #97 requests proposals for  Group Health Insurance. 

Specifications will be available from the District’s agent of record, National Insurance Services, at 14852 Scenic Heights Road, Suite 210, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, phone 800-627-3660. 

