August 23, 2022
High School Auditorium
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m.
Members Present: L. Bonneville, P. Coughlin, B. Dinger, S. Ferrin, J. Fuglestad, B. Schatz, J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent Peel
Members Absent: None
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Fuglestad, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as written.
Chairperson’s Announcements:
A. Good Things Happening
1. Barnum Community Education has been awarded a $7,500 grant from Essentia Health for the “Barnum Area Active Outdoor Living” project to support Disc Golf, Pickleball and grant administration.
2. Our annual Back-to-School Open House will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the elementary and from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the high school. Students and parents can meet teachers, drop off school supplies, enjoy free hotdogs, chips and water and complete school forms for a chance to win one of many prizes secured by the Barnum PTO.
B. Public Participation: none
Reports:
A. Facilities Committee –Louis Bonneville was present and reported
B. Elementary Principal – Melisa Maxwell was present and reported
C. Secondary Principal –Jodi Fanth was present and reported
D. Superintendent – Bill Peel was present and reported
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
A. Approve the following School Board Minutes:
1. Regular School Board Meeting Minutes, July 26, 2022 (Attachment A)
B. Approve the Treasurer’s Report as of July 31, 2022. (Attachment B)
C. Approve the bills and authorization to pay bills in the amount of $519,254.87 and payroll paid in July in the amount of $490,127.36 for a total of $1,009,382.23.
D. Approve wire transfer funds of $915,000.00. (Attachment C)
E. Approve the following Community Education donations to the Early Childhood Family Education Nature Playground:
1. Smittys - $200
2. Kwik Trip - $100
3. Moose Lake Brewery - $100
4. City of Barnum - $500
F. Approve the resignation of LuCinda Barnes, Paraprofessional, effective July 22, 2022.
G. Approve the resignation of Teresa Klejeski, Bus Driver, effective August 30, 2022.
H. Approve the resignation of Jamie Melander, Paraprofessional, effective August 4, 2022.
I. Approve the resignation of Cheryl Weisert, Paraprofessional, effective August 31, 2022.
J. Approve the hire of Matt Hosmer, Junior High Football Coach, effective August 15, 2022.
K. Approve adding a .16 FTE STEM assignment to Sarah Shefchik’s .84 FTE Science/STEM assignment to equal a 1.0 FTE position beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.
L. Approve adding a .25 FTE Advisory assignment to Jaclyn Koehler’s .45 FTE Spanish assignment to equal a .70 FTE position beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.
M. Approve a change to Zach Painovich’s teaching assignment beginning with the 2022-2023 school year from a 1.0 FTE Special Education teacher to a .50 FTE Special Education teacher and .50 FTE Physical Education teacher.
N. Approve the retirement of Sherry Randa, Elementary Teacher, effective June 8, 2022.
O. Approve a 6-week maternity leave for Amelia Awender beginning approximately October 17, 2022.
P. Approve a lane change for Brady Youngberg from B.A. +30 to M.A., effective August 30, 2022.
Q. Approve a lane change for Mariah Minkkinen from B.A. +20 to M.A., effective August 30, 2022.
R. Approve the following Community Education contracts for FY23 (Attachment D):
1. Shelby Bonneville, School Age Care Lead Teacher / Asst Coordinator
2. Christy Cloutier, Early Childhood Coordinator
3. Katlyn Buell, School Care Lead Teacher
4. Jennifer Wright, School Age Care Coordinator
S. Approve Due Process Secretary job description. (Attachment E)
T. Reinstate the summer lay-off, non-licensed personnel for the 2022-2023 school year. (Attachment F)
U. Approve the High School Student/Parent Handbook 2022-2023 at link:
FY23 BHS Student Handbook
V. Approve the Barnum Elementary Parent/Student Handbook at link:
Barnum Elementary Student Handbook 2022-23
Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
A. Review the Safe School Plan 2022-2023. No action required.
B. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Schatz, and carried to approve the Resolution Authorizing Contract with Interested Member Under Minn. Stat. § 471.88, subd. 5. Abstained: Ferrin
Future Meetings:
A. Facilities Committee Meeting, Monday, August 29, 2022, 5:00 p.m., H.S. Media Center
B. Policy Committee Meeting, Tuesday, September 1w3, 2022, 5:00 p.m., H.S. Media Center
C. Working Meeting, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 6:30 p.m., H.S. Auditorium
D. Regular School Board Meeting, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 6:30 p.m., H.S. Auditorium
Adjournment:
Motion by Bonneville, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting at 6:58 p.m.
Beth Schatz, School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 1, 2022)
