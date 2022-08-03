July 26, 2022
High School Auditorium
The meeting was called to order at 6:31 p.m.
Members Present: L. Bonneville, P. Coughlin, S. Ferrin, J. Fuglestad, B. Schatz, J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent Peel
Members Absent: B. Dinger
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Fuglestad, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as written.
Chairperson’s Announcements:
A. Filing for School Board Candidacy begins on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Barnum Schools has three open seats. Details can be found on the school’s website at isd91.org.
B. Back-to-School Open House will be held at both schools on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
C. Public Participation: none
Superintendent’s Report: Superintendent Peel was present and reported.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
A. Approve the following School Board Minutes:
1. Regular School Board Meeting Minutes, June 14, 2022, with one name correction to Consent Agenda Item M. to read John Stevens not John Jurek as listed in the agenda.
2. Working School Board Meeting Minutes, July 12, 2022
B. Approve the Treasurer’s Report as of June 30, 2022.
C. Approve the bills and authorization to pay bills in the amount of $47,442.73 and payroll paid in June in the amount of $544,649.40 for a total of $592,092.13.
D. Approve wire transfer funds of $295,000.00.
E. Approve a $1,000 donation from Barnum Area Community Club for back to school supplies.
F. Approve FY23 membership and policy services renewal with Minnesota School Boards Association for a total cost of $4,671.00. This is an $18 decrease from FY22.
G. Approve reinstatement of building secretaries previously placed on seasonal layoff as per the approved schedule.
H. Approve a lane change for Nikki Kresky from M.A. + 20 to M.A. +30, effective August 30, 2022.
I. Approve the hire of Brian Miller, .70 FTE Social Studies Teacher, effective August 29, 2022.
J. Approve the hire of Dane Levinski, 1.0 FTE Grades 3-12 Classroom and Vocal Music Teacher, effective August 29, 2022.
K. Approve the hire of Amy Fitzsimmons, 1.0 FTE Special Education Teacher, effective August 29, 2022.
L. Approve the reinstatement of Mariah Minkkinen, previously put on .45 FTE unrequested leave of absence, along with her still active .05 FTE plus an additional .10 FTE for a .60 FTE High School Math and SEL Teacher, effective August 31, 2022. A total of .45 FTE is funded with ESSER monies.
M. Approve the hire of Shelby Bonneville, Cheer Coach, effective July 27, 2022.
N. Approve the resignation of Mary Whitlock, Vocal Music Instructor, effective July 31, 2022.
O. Approve the resignation of Dean Vargo, Paraprofessional, effective July 1, 2022.
P. Approve the resignation of Sean Jones, Junior High Football Coach, effective July 6, 2022.
Q. Approve a 10-week maternity leave for Mariah Minkkinen, beginning approximately October 14, 2022.
R. Approve the renewal of membership with Northeast Service Cooperative and pay annual member dues of $200. This reflects no increase from FY22.
S. Approve the Affidavit of Candidacy Notice of Filing for the 2022 General Election.
T. Approve the Resolution Relating to the Election of School Board Members and Calling the School District General Election.
U. Approve tenure for the following as recommended by administration:
o Amelia Awender
o Tara Kisler
o Alan Lund
o Sarah Shefchik
o Brady Youngberg
V. Approve revoking authority from former Superintendents David Bottem and Mike McNulty and former Business Manager Dawn Hultgren, and approve granting authority to Superintendent Bill Peel and Business Manager Laura Carlson (both as of 7/1/22) to:
o Use the School Board Chair, Clerk and Treasurer’s electronic and stamped signatures.
o Make electronic fund transfers to designated depositories.
o Invest School District funds.
W. Approve the Resolution of Cooperative, Association or Other Similar Organization granting authorization to exercise powers granted as indicated in the Resolution, reflecting the noted change in administration in Item T above. (Attachment G)
Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
A. Motion by Schatz, seconded by Fuglestad, and carried to approve increasing substitute teacher pay to $125 per day. Those voting for: Bonneville, Coughlin, Fuglestad, Schatz, Unkelhaeuser. Those voting against: none. Abstained: Ferrin.
B. Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve a $.10 increase to all levels of school lunch prices for FY23.
C. Motion by Coughlin seconded by Schatz and unanimously carried to approve athletic and activity fees and admissions for FY23 with no changes from previous year.
Future Meetings:
A. Policy Committee Meeting, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 5:00 p.m., H.S. Media Center
B. Regular School Board Meeting, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 6:30 p.m., H.S. Auditorium
Adjournment:
Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting at 6:44 p.m.
Beth Schatz, School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 4, 2022)
