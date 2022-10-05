Barnum Public Schools ISD 91
September 27, 2022
High School Auditorium
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m.
Members Present: P. Coughlin, B. Dinger, S. Ferrin, B. Schatz, J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent Peel
Members Absent: L. Bonneville, J. Fuglestad
Pledge of Allegiance
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda with the following changes:
• Move Consent Agenda Item E to Items for Individual Action and Discussion Item C
• Move Consent Agenda Item F to Items for Individual Action and Discussion Item D
Chairperson’s Announcements:
A. Barnum Community Education has been awarded a $15,000 grant from Northland Foundation and AmeriCorp Seniors for the continuation of the Age-to-Age program.
B. The English department once again partnered with the Moose Lake Public Library to get students library cards. Librarian director Laura Helwig visited English classes to share the resources available through the library, including thousands of digital books, audiobooks, and magazines.
C. Courtney Kowalzcak from Fond du Lac College was here September 21 to share about River Watch and its background prior to the 10th graders participating in River Watch at the Blackhoof River on September 27 where they will do water quality testing.
D. Dan Ninham from Red Lake will be sharing with our English and phy ed classes about indigenous team building and fitness testing.
E. Thirty-five 11th and 12th graders have signed up to participate in Seek to Learn, a program through Fond du Lac that offers career and college planning curriculum and college visit opportunities.
F. Public Participation - None
Reports:
A. Student Representative Hudson Kasberg was present and reported
B. Elementary Principal Melisa Maxwell was present and reported
C. High School Principal Jodi Fanth was present and reported
D. Board Committees – Jessica Unkelhaeuser reported on the Facilities Committee and the Policy Committee
E. Superintendent Bill Peel was present and reported
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Schatz, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
A. Approve the following School Board Minutes:
1. Regular School Board Meeting Minutes, August 23, 2022 (Attachment A)
2. Working School Board Meeting Minutes, September 13, 2022 (Attachment B)
B. Approve the Treasurer’s Report as of August 31, 2022. (Attachment C)
C. Approve the bills and authorization to pay bills in the amount of $363,831.34 and payroll paid in August in the amount of $509,997.86 for a total of $873,829.20.
D. Approve wire transfer funds of $600,000.00. (Attachment D)
E. Approve the resignation of Jaclyn Koehler, Spanish Teacher, effective August 19, 2022.
F. Approve the resignation of Ashley Barnes, Paraprofessional, effective August 26, 2022.
G. Approve the resignation of Abby Kahara, Elementary Teacher, effective August 31, 2022.
H. Approve the resignation of James Calhoun, Junior High Girls Basketball Coach, effective September 16, 2022.
I. Approve the resignation of Robert Minkkinen, Junior High Boys Basketball Coach, effective September 18, 2022.
J. Approve the hire of Amanda Nordstrom, Yearbook Advisor, effective September 1, 2022.
K. Approve the hire of Jeff Kirk, Bus Driver, effective September 6, 2022.
L. Approve the hire of Shelby Bonneville, Paraprofessional, effective September 6, 2022.
M. Approve the hire of Jenny Stahlbusch, High School Online Classroom Supervisor, effective September 6, 2022.
N. Approve the hire of Elizabeth Cisar, Paraprofessional, effective September 6, 2022.
O. Approve the hire of Brian Butterfield, Bus Driver, effective September 22, 2022.
P. Approve a lane change for Robert Minkkinen from B.A.+20 to M.A., effective August 30, 2022.
Q. Approve the following Community Education FY23 staff contracts (Attachment E):
1. Kaitlin Warpula, EC and ECFE Teacher
2. Alyssa Entner, EC Program Asst and Co-Teacher
3. Alisha Bigelow, School Readiness Teacher
R. Approve the Resolution Authorizing William Peel and Laura Carlson to Hold Corporate Credit Cards. William Peel will hold a Barnum Public Schools credit card in his name with a $10,000 spending limit. Laura Carlson will hold a Barnum Public Schools credit card in her name with a $5,000 spending limit. (Attachment F)
Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
A. Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Coughlin, and unanimously carried to approve the 2022 Proposed Levy payable in 2023.
B. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve School Board Policies 208, 209, 210, 213, 410, 416, 417, 418, 515, 524, 535, 603, 708, 709, 721 and 722 per the Policy Committee’s recommendation.
C. Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the bequest of $9,319.97 from the Florence Kalenius Estate, a long-time teacher and former Barnum Elementary teacher.
D. Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve a $1,000 donation of elementary school supplies from the Barnum Area Community Club.
Future Meetings:
A. BLT Meeting, Monday, October 10, 2022, 3:30 p.m., H.S. Board Room
B. Policy Committee Meeting, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 5:30 p.m., H.S. Media Center
C. Working School Board Meeting, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 6:30 p.m. H.S. Auditorium
D. Facility Committee Meeting - TBD
D. Meet & Confer – TBD
Adjournment:
Motion by Dinger, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting at 7:04 p.m.
Beth Schatz, School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 6, 2022)
